It’s safe to say that the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls lacrosse team enjoys playing on the school’s turf field.

Coach Carrington King’s Saints have won all five matchups they have played on the field this season, including Thursday’s 16-3 victory over St. Catherine’s in the League of Independent Schools championship game.

Addi Foster and Lee Kestner each tallied a hat trick and Mia Maurer chipped in two goals and three assists as STAB remained unbeaten at home this season.

“I think we were just hitting on all cylinders today,” Foster said. “Our offense was running so smoothly and we were so patient. We were getting so many different looks. Our defense was pressuring out really well, [goalkeeper] Hadley [Booth] played amazing and our draw girls, they all did so well just getting those possessions. Just all around the field, we all played as a team and the chemistry was there and I think that really got us the win this big.”

STAB showcased its dominance early on, scoring on its first six possessions.

Foster scored less than 40 seconds into the contest on a nice feed from Maurer. Following a goal from St. Catherine’s Kennedy Richardson, the combo of Foster and Maurer struck again to give STAB a 2-1 lead with 20:57 left in the first half.

The run continued from there as the Saints scored seven straight goals to seize control of the contest. Kestner ripped a shot past the keeper on an assist from Raleigh Foster. Kestner added her second of the game and Foster made a nice dodge and scored falling down off a feed from Martha Oakey to make it 5-1.

Oakey scored a pair of goals and Lellie King and Maurer each added single tallies to help STAB build a 9-1 lead with 9:35 left in the first half.

Addi Foster and Kestner each completed their hat tricks to make it an 11-1 game before Richardson ended the run with a goal on a restart for St. Catherine’s to make it 11-2. Maurer capped the half with her second goal to give STAB a 12-2 lead at intermission.

“I think today, we were really unselfish,” Kestner said. “I think most of our goals were off of assists, so I was just able to capitalize and my teammates were there to help.”

It was more of the same in the second half as STAB continued to convert in the final third. Ashton Kilfoil scored a pair of goals and Raleigh Foster and Sophie Gangemi also potted solo goals in the victory.

An injury to Maurer midway through the second half put a damper on the victory. The junior midfielder missed the final 14 minutes of the contest. After the game, both teams gathered around Maurer to wish her support and well wishes.

“She’s just an all-around teammate,” Addi Foster said of Maurer. “She loves everyone. We love playing for her and this is definitely difficult and hard, but we wanted to finish strong for her and make her proud.”

STAB, which is ranked No. 1 in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll, will begin its quest for back-to-back state titles next week. The state tournament brackets won’t be released until Saturday, but the Saints are likely to host a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday.