The VISAA Division I state championship game is still two months away, but the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls lacrosse team already looks like it is in postseason mode.

Mia Maurer scored four goals and added two assists and Addi Foster tallied two goals and three assists as the Saints rallied from a four-goal deficit to earn a 14-12 win over Paul VI on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

“Obviously we were excited to see this team again,” Maurer said. “Last year, we lost to them up there at their turf, and then we saw them again in the state championship. It was super exciting to get a chance to see them again because we knew that they were going to come out swinging because we ended their season last year. We were just excited to see what we could do against them.”

STAB got off to a solid start Wednesday, scoring on each of its first two possessions. After falling behind 1-0, Maurer scored on a great individual effort to tie the game at 1-1 with 22:27 left in the first half. Several minutes later, Raleigh Foster scored off an assist from Foster to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.

Paul VI responded with four unanswered goals, including two with a man advantage. Francesca Cristofari scored her second goal of the first half to tie the game 30 seconds into the man advantage. Then Anna Viglione, an Arizona State commit, scored to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead with 15:25 left in the first half.

Paul VI continued to execute on the offensive end as Shaylah Curtin tallied back-to-back goals to extend the lead to 5-2 with 9:56 left in the opening half.

STAB (9-1), which ranked 13th nationally by USA Lacrosse Magazine, fought back. Martha Oakey scored off a feed from Maurer and Ashton Kilfoil added another goal to trim the lead to 5-4 with 4:53 left in the first half.

Paul VI (8-5) regrouped and closed the half with three straight goals to secure a four-goal lead at the break. Viglione started the rally with her second goal of the half, while Allison Hankins and Sierra Conner added tallies to extend the Panthers' lead to 8-4.

One of the reasons for Paul VI's success early on was its play in the circle. Viglione won 12 of 15 draw controls in the opening 25 minutes. STAB coach Carrington King addressed the disparity at halftime and made it a point of emphasis for his team.

“At halftime, we really talked about craning down on the draws in the second half, because we were struggling with that in the first half,” Foster said. “Also, offensively we just talked about reading their defense and they were really prepared to guard us up top, so we decided to go behind [the net] and attack from behind because that’s where their weaker defense was, and that’s how we really got back into things, and also adjusting based on their strengths, which was really helpful.”

Lellie King took over the draw controls for the Saints after halftime and, along with Foster and Oakey, won 9 of 14 draws in the second half, which gave STAB more scoring opportunities.

The Saints took advantage of the extra possessions, scoring five goals in the opening portion of the second half to tie the game at 9-9. Lee Kestner opened the scoring with a great play in front, then Oakey added another goal for STAB.

The defense got into the act as Kilfoil scooped up a ground ball and went coast-to-coast for a goal. Foster added another goal and Mauer cashed in on a feed from Oakey to tie the game at 9-9.

Viglione completed her hat trick to give Paul VI the lead back, but it would be short-lived as Maurer netted her third of the game to level the match at 11-11 with 8:57 left.

With time winding down, King turned to his veterans to bring home the win. Oakey got some space behind the net and then found Foster in front for a goal to give the Saints a 12-11 lead.

Two minutes later, Foster was making a run around the backside of the goal and flicked a shot on goal from a near-impossible angle and scored to give her team a 13-11 lead with 3:02 left.

“Martha and I decided to go behind and look for cutters," Foster said, "and if there was nothing there, just manipulate the defense, and stay really patient until we got a really good shot.”

Paul VI didn’t go away quietly. Chase Tollefson scored on a man advantage with 1:38 left to make it a one-goal game, but STAB won the ensuing draw control and ran down the clock as Stuart King scored on an empty net with 1.6 seconds left to secure the win.