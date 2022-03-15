St. Anne's-Belfield girls lacrosse team rolls past Albemarle in season opener

Martha Oakey was a key contributor last season as a freshman for a St. Anne’s-Belfield girls lacrosse team that reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state semifinals.

Oakey and the Saints showcased a hunger to get back to the state tournament Tuesday night during an impressive 22-4 victory at Albemarle High School in the season opener for both schools.

Oakey scored a game-high seven goals, including four in the second half, to lead the Saints to a victory in Carrington King’s debut as head coach.

“I just have really good teammates,” Oakey said. “They open up the field for me and the shots just happened to fall tonight.”

The sophomore put her stamp on the game early on, scoring a pair of goals in the first five minutes while setting up another one as the Saints jumped out to 6-1 lead.

STAB (1-0) showcased its ability to get goals from a variety of players in the first half. Tilly Matheson and Mia Maurer each scored a pair of goals in the opening 30 minutes to help give the Saints a 10-1 lead.

Defensively, the Saints did a good job of neutralizing Albemarle’s attack and creating transition opportunities at the other end. The Patriots did manage to score two goals in the opening half. Kelsey Kirkeide scored on a restart and Lauren Grady added another just before halftime to trim the lead to 10-2.

STAB’s aggressive defense did come at a cost, however.

“I think it was hard, because we got all those yellow cards in the first half, which meant we had to play a man down for the entire second half,” Oakey said. “But our whole defense came together and they are the ones that probably won this game for us because we all have to work together to make sure the extra man doesn’t get the shot off.”

Despite playing shorthanded in the second half, STAB continued to pepper the net with scoring chances. Addi Foster, a UVa commit, scored a hat trick in the second half, while Raleigh Foster and Lee Kestner each poured in a pair of goals during a 12-goal barrage to put the game out of reach.

Addi Fostr and Kestner each finished with a hat trick in the victory for STAB.

Grady scored two more goals in the second half for Albemarle to lead the Patriots with three goals.

Oakey said Tuesday’s scoring depth is something the team is hoping to continue to build for the rest of the season.

“It’s really important to us that we play as a team, always,” she said. “We really strive for assisted goals over just straight dodges, so the fact that eight different people scored is really exciting and that just shows that our offense is working the way we want it to.”

