It has been more than a decade since the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls lacrosse program has repeated as state champions.

Coach Carrington King’s Saints earned an opportunity to play for back-to-back titles Thursday afternoon with a 13-7 victory over The Potomac School in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state semifinals in Charlottesville.

Martha Oakey scored five goals and Addi Foster and Raleigh Foster each added hat tricks of their own as STAB punched its ticket to Saturday’s state championship game in Virginia Beach.

“We were just so excited to get into the postseason because we’ve been playing all season and obviously this is the culmination of what we’ve been trying to do,” Oakey said. “We know we can do it, because we’ve done it before, and we’re just so excited to be back here and get another crack at it.”

STAB came out firing on all cylinders early on, dominating on both ends of the field as it built a 3-0 lead 11 minutes into the opening half.

The Saints took advantage of some precision passing inside the circle when Lellie King found Raleigh Foster for a goal and a 1-0 lead with 21:56 left in the first half. Less than a minute later, Ashton Kilfoil scooped up a loose ball following a King shot and buried it into the back of the net to double the lead to 2-0.

The STAB defense then got involved when Addi Foster made a nice stick check to force a turnover, then Oakey capitalized on the other end to give the Saints a 3-0 lead with 19:13 left in the half. Foster added her first goal of the game a minute later to make it 4-0 with 15:46 left in the first half, forcing Potomac School to call a time out to regroup.

“I think what we had been talking about all week was introducing teams that we play to our unique style of play and how we like to jump the gun and show people how we play,” King said. “We have definitely switched out our offense over the past few weeks, but we’ve all adapted well and still having fun out there together and getting wins.”

The Panthers shook off the tough start and tried to claw their way back into the game. Amory Imperatore scored back-to-back goals for Potomac to trim the lead to 5-2 with 10:38 left in the first half.

The momentum quickly shifted back when Potomac was whistled for a two-minute penalty. The Saints capitalized on the man advantage. Oakey scored twice and Foster added another to stretch the STAB lead to 8-2 with 4:20 left in the first half.

Potomac gained some momentum back just before halftime when Kate Motley scored with 0.6 seconds left to trim the lead to 8-3 at the break. That momentum carried over into the second half for the Panthers, who scored two quick goals to start the second half as they tried to make it a game.

Imperatore scored her third goal of the game nine minutes into the second half and Stella Pence tacked on another a minute later to trim the lead to 8-5 with 20:20 left.

That would be as close as Potomac would get.

STAB scored four unanswered goals during a six-minute span to put the game out of reach. Oakey led the charge with a pair of goals, while Addi Foster and Raleigh Foster each tacked on single tallies.

Imperatore and Brooke Ambrose scored two minutes apart as Potomac School made one final push, trimming the lead to 12-7 with 8:04 left to play.

But the momentum was short-lived. Addi Foster completed the hat trick with goal to secure a state championship game berth for STAB.

The Saints will take on either Paul VI on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the championship game in Virginia Beach. Oakey and her teammates have been successful in high-pressure games so far. They will try to do it again Saturday and become the first STAB team since 2011 to win back-to-back state titles.

“I think that’s just a product of playing games,” Oakey said. “This is the postseason. We’ve been playing since March and we’ve been in tight games before, it’s nothing new for us. We welcome the pressure and I think we did a really good job of holding them off and keeping calm under pressure.”