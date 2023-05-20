VIRGINIA BEACH – One of the most difficult things to do in sports is to repeat as champions.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls lacrosse team experienced that first-hand Saturday afternoon during an 11-8 loss to No. 2 seed Paul VI in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game at Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach.

The Panthers used a seven-goal run over an 18-minute stretch that spanned the first and second halves to earn a victory in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game, which was won by the Saints.

Allison Hankins and Madelyn Horner each tallied hat tricks in the win for Paul VI.

“They go hard,” STAB coach Carrington King said. “They don’t stop and they’re a tough matchup. Individually, they dodge with their eyes up. All props to them. They wanted this game and today they were the better team, so congrats to PVI.”

STAB won the regular season tilt between the two programs and that confidence was on display early on as they jumped out to the lead.

Martha Oakey recorded a first-half hat trick and Lellie King added another marker as the Saints jumped out to a 4-1 lead with 10:01 left in the first half.

Following a timeout, Paul VI regrouped and went to work on the offensive end. Anna Viglione was dominant in the draw control and the Panthers took advantage of the offensive possessions.

Horner and Hankins scored on back-to-back possession to get their team back into the contest. Chase Tollefson tied the game with a goal with 1:51 left, then Camilla Madonna scored with 22.8 seconds left in the first half to give the Panthers a 5-4 lead at intermission.

Paul VI kept coming offensively in the second half, scoring three times in the first 12 minutes to extend the lead to 8-4 with 13:42 left in the contest. Viglione, Horner and Francesca Cristofari tallied markers during that early stretch.

STAB continued to battle and cut the lead to two goals three times in the final 10 minutes. Addi Foster and Lee Kestner found the back of the net on back-to-back possessions to make it an 8-6 game with 12:15 left.

But Paul VI always had an answer.

Hankins scored on a man advantage with 9:27 left to give the Panthers a three-goal lead. After Raleigh Foster cut the lead to 9-7 with 5:49 left, Viglione netted her second on an empty net to push the lead back to three.

The Saints made one final push as Addi Foster scored with 1:07 left to make it a 10-8 game. But the comeback would end there as Hankins scored on an empty net with 19.2 seconds left to seal the win.

The loss marked a disappointing end to a great season for STAB. It also marked the final game for senior Addi Foster, who will join the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse program next season.

“They just didn’t quit,” King said. “It comes down to our culture. They love each other, they serve each other and we give all the credit to PVI. They were prepared and today was their day. Today, they were the better team and we just congratulate them. We’re proud of our girls, it doesn’t take anything away from them or their season. They never stopped fighting and we’re already excited about next year.”

King has nothing but fond memories of this group.

“Every team is special,” King said. “I’ve coached a lot of these girls for many, many years. Really, I feel just so honored, especially with our one senior, Addi Foster, finishing her career. I just feel honored to have coached her. She’s changed the standards that we set for everybody and every teammate. I’m just proud of this group and really proud of her leadership.”