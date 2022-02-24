St. Anne's-Belfield girls basketball team rolls to LIS championship

The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team has had a stranglehold on the top spot in the League of Independent Schools for nearly two decades, winning 17 straight titles prior to missing last season because of COVID-19.

The Saints resumed their LIS dominance Thursday night.

Kymora Johnson scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the second half to lead STAB to an 81-52 victory over Saint Gertrude in the LIS championship game at the Conway Convocation Center.

STAB, which entered the game as the No. 2 team in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state girls basketball poll, beat Saint Gertrude, the No. 4-ranked team, twice during the regular season, including a 66-60 road victory earlier this month in Richmond.

Johnson said the team drew inspiration from that most recent win.

“It’s really hard to beat a team three times and we told ourselves going in that we wanted to be a team that can beat a team three times,” she said. “In the warmup, we were locked in. We were focused. The whole day we’ve been preparing for this. For weeks we’ve been preparing for this and we’re ready to move on.”

That sense of urgency was evident right from the opening tip as STAB (18-1), dictated the pace and style early on. Olivia Wagner tallied five points and Johnson added a bucket and three assists as the Saints led 9-1 with 3:44 left in the first quarter.

Defensively, STAB forced four turnovers and blocked three shots to keep the Gators’ offense at bay. Offensively, Wagner drained another triple at the end of the quarter to extend lead to 20-10 after one.

“We all came out aggressive,” Johnson said. “We all told ourselves we weren’t going to let anything faze us. We were going to come out and play hard. Everybody stepped up and everybody contributed.”

St Gertrude (21-5) regrouped to start the second quarter. Erin Woodson scored four points in the first 90 seconds as the Gators trimmed the lead to 20-16 and tried to make a game of it.

STAB was unfazed.

Maddie Rice hit a pair of layups to restore the lead to double figures two minutes later. Sam Smith countered with a pair of treys to pull Saint Gertrude within seven with 3:35 left in the first half. The momentum shifted yet again later in the half as Khamare Steppe converted a three-point play and Ruby Adkins added a corner trey during a 10-2 run that gave the Saints a 39-24 lead at halftime.

STAB continued to pour it on in the third behind the play of Johnson. The 2022 LIS Player of the Year scored nine points in the quarter, including a big layup with 2:49 left to give her team a commanding 57-34 lead.

Johnson said the strong performance in the third quarter was important.

“Coach told us, to get out there, once you’re on their necks, step on their necks and choke ’em out," Johnson said. "So that’s what we did.”

Saint Gertrude tried to rally in the fourth, as Woodson hit back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to 18 with 6:45 left in the game. That would be as close as the Gators would get, as the Saints went on a 14-4 run to put the game out of reach.

Wagner poured in 20 points, including 16 in the first half, to give STAB a pair of 20-point scorers. Steppe had a big game inside with 15 points and Rice finished with 10 more to anchor a balanced attack. The Saints also sank nine 3-pointers in the win.

Woodson paced Saint Gertrude with 16 points, nearly five points under her season average. Sam Smith posted 11 points and Kate Samson finished with nine in the loss.

Both teams advance to next week’s VISAA Division I state tournament. Johnson hopes the LIS championship isn’t the last trophy she gets to hoist this season.

“It gives us a lot of inspiration, a lot of hope, to keep going,” Johnson said. “We’ve won this for 16 or 17 years straight and we’re just want to keep it going.”

