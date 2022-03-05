St. Anne's-Belfield girls basketball team falls to Paul VI in VISAA Division I state title game

RICHMOND — Tournament season is an exciting and grueling time of year for high school basketball players and coaches across the state as they try to handle the rigors of back-to-back games in pursuit of the sport’s ultimate prize.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team experienced the highs and lows of tournament play Saturday afternoon during its 60-48 loss to Paul VI in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game at Benedictine College Prep School.

The Saints used a furious final two minutes Friday afternoon to beat Bishop Ireton and secure a berth in the state championship game. Less than 24 hours later, STAB Coach Phil Stinnie said the wear and tear was evident in his team.

“We exerted a lot of energy last night and it showed in our shots tonight,” Stinnie said Saturday. “We missed shots that we usually make. They were a stronger team and they beat us up on the glass. I commend them for using their strengths. Paul VI was a worthy opponent. They are defending champions for a reason”

Despite some weary legs, STAB (20-2) jumped out to an early lead Saturday thanks to the play of its backcourt. Kymora Johnson scored on two drives and Olivia Wagner drained a trey from the top of the key to give the Saints an early 7-2 lead just two minutes into the game.

Paul VI (22-8) countered by pounding the ball inside and capitalizing on its size advantage in the paint to earn second- and third-chance opportunities .The Panthers closed the quarter on an 18-3 run to take a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Riley Hamburger and Jada Jackson scored five points apiece to spark the run for Paul VI.

After being held scoreless over the final 2:32 of the first quarter, things got worse in the second quarter for the Saints, who misfired on their first seven shots of the frame before Wagner scored buckets on back-to-back possessions to trim lead to 23-14 with 3:35 left in the first half.

Paul Vi responded by again pounding the ball inside. Louis Volker scored on a nice euro-step finish, while Laura Williams added buckets down low to expand the lead to 30-16 at halftime.

With their shots not falling, the Saints worked to get to the free throw line early in the third quarter. The strategy worked for STAB, which went 5-of-8 from the free-throw line to pull within 10 points, 33-23, with a 4:57 left in the third.

Paul Vi didn’t waiver, however, responding with a 13-3 run to take a 46-30 lead after three quarters of play.

Despite the deficit, STAB continued to battle in the fourth quarter. Johnson led the charge with 10 points in the final frame and Maddie Rice added a nice put-back an offensive rebound to trim the lead to 56-46 with 35 seconds left.

That would be as close as the Saints would get, as Paul VI added two free throws in the waning seconds to seal the victory and another state championship.

“We were there,” Stinnie said. “We fought and competed and this was our goal all year and we just came up short, but there’s no reason to hold our heads down. I told them to hold their heads up high, it just wasn’t our year.”

Volker poured in 14 points to lead the Panthers. Brooke Batchelor tallied 10 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Jaelyn Talley, Hamburger and Williams each added seven points to pace a balanced attack for Paul VI.

Johnson registered 16 points to lead STAB. Wagner chipped in 13 points and Rice added 10.

Despite the loss, Stinnie was pleased with what his team accomplished missing last season because of COVID-19.

“I’ve had some remarkable teams over the years, but this group is special,” Stinnie said.. “They genuinely care about each other. As you can see, we’ve always been outsized, but look where we are. That shows that they have hearts bigger than their size. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t pull it off.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.