The St. Anne’s-Belfield’s boys tennis team lost just one starter from last year’s lineup. That experience was on display Tuesday afternoon as the Saints rolled to a 6-3 non-conference victory over visiting Charlottesville.

The Saints won five singles matches and added another in doubles to secure a victory in their first match of the season.

Senior Warren Lewis moved up the singles lineup to the No. 3 spot and looked right at home in an 8-2 victory over Cole Neal. Neal won the first two games before Lewis rallied to win the next eight to secure the win.

“Going into the match, I was a little tight, and I wasn’t really loose, and I really didn’t have my serve warmed up,” Lewis said. “But after the first two games that I lost, I kind of got into that rhythm of feeling loose and just hitting the ball a lot better and I was able to carry that momentum throughout the rest of the match.”

Spicer Edmonds returned to the No. 5 slot for the Saints and posted an 8-0 victory over Grant Gastinger. He was the first STAB player off the court.

Junor Taylor Borches outdueled Jay Conklin 8-1 at the No. 4 singles spot to extend the lead to 3-0. Shortly thereafter, Sebastian Lazar defeated fellow freshman Patrick Cassidy 8-1 at No. 6 singles to give the Saints a 4-0 advantage.

Charlottesville gained a little bit of momentum from its most experienced player as it tried to get back in the match. Senior Luke Frank used a strong service game and some great passing shots to outlast Andy Xie 8-4 at No. 1 singles for the Black Knights' first win.

The momentum would be short-lived. Eighth grader Charlie Granville defeated Arlo Pray 8-4 at No. 2 singles. Leading 7-4, Granville fought off three break points and used a great passing shot to accent his victory.

“It started off pretty close and I was able to pull ahead,” Granville said. “I just tried to keep my mental game on top and hit some neutral balls and go for shots. I loosened up as the match went on.”

As one of the elder statesman on the roster, Lewis noted the importance of imparting knowledge upon his young, but talented teammates.

“I really want to help them in their decision making and their mental fortitude, because the younger players can kind of fall into a pit, and if they don’t get out of it, it goes into a spiral affect,” Lewis said. “As a senior, I really want to cater their abilities to improve their mental game, which will also improve their game on the court.”

In doubles action, the Black Knights took two of the three matches to get some momentum.

Frank and Neal defeated Xie and Edmonds 8-5 at No. 1 doubles for Charlottesville, while Pray and Conklin defeated Bordes and Granville 8- 6 at No. 2 doubles.

Lewis and Garza defeated Aiden Dent and Gastinger 8-2 at No. 3 doubles for STAB.

The Saints return to action Thursday when they will travel to Roanoke to take on North Cross, the defending VISAA Division II state champions.

Lewis believes Tuesday’s win should serve as a strong building block heading into that match and beyond.

“We’re going to try to carry the momentum and that feeling of winning,” Lewis said. “We need to improve our doubles a little bit, but otherwise, I feel like we’re in a really good spot to really carry this momentum further for future matches and keep on winning.”