St. Anne's-Belfield boys tennis team knocks off Covenant

It was picture day Thursday for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys tennis team, who gathered to take a quick team photo prior to its showdown with Covenant School.

The Saints then put together a picturesque performance on the court as they earned a big 6-3 nonconference home win over the Eagles.

Taylor Borches and Spicer Edmonds each won singles matches and teamed up to post a victory at No. 2 doubles to lead STAB to its fifth win of the season.

“It’s always good to play Covenant because I think we all play so many [members] of the team, outside of the season too, so it’s a fun rivalry,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds defeated Owen Watson 8-2 at No. 5 singles to lead the charge for the Saints. Not bad considering he was admittedly not on top of his game early on.

“I had a little trouble getting into it at the beginning there,” Edmonds said, “but I started to hit my backhands in, so I felt better by the end.”

Borches was just as dominant at No. 3 singles, where he dispatched Henry Monroe 8-2 to give his team a 2-0 lead in the match.

“It was a grind,” he said. “My opponent kept me going. His volleys were really, really good, so we just had to keep [the ball] deep. Other than that, it was just a really, really good match.”

Warren Lewis outlasted Will Bonstalli 8-4 at No. 4 singles and Sebastian Lana edged Neil Nuthia 8-4 at No. 6 singles to give STAB four singles wins.

Covenant, the No. 3 ranked team in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II poll, battled back thanks to the strength at the top of its lineup.

Matthew Farina defeated STAB’s Artie Humphreys 8-4 at No. 1 singles for the Eagles. Cooper Weiss followed suit with an 8-2 win over Andy Xie at No. 2 singles to trim the margin to 4-2 heading to doubles.

The Eagles, who defeated top-ranked North Cross 5-4 on Tuesday, couldn’t muster the energy to earn a clean sweep of doubles to take home the win.

Taylor Brown and Lewis defeated Nuthia and Bonistalli 8-2 at No. 3 doubles to secure the victory for the Saints. Borches and Edmonds defeated the tandem of Monroe and Watson 8-3.

“We’ve been playing together since forever,” Borches said. “It comes pretty naturally. The doubles match was really great.”

Covenant finished up the match on a high note when Farina and Weiss defeated Humphreys and Xie 8-2 for their third win of the match.

The win improved STAB to 5-4 on the season as they look to make some noise in the Virginia Prep League.

“We thought it was going to be a rainy day, but it turned out to be perfect,” Edmonds said. “It was a great day for tennis.”

