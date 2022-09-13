St. Anne's-Belfield boys soccer team blanks Covenant

St. Anne’s-Belfield and Covenant are separated by just a few miles and the two Charlottesville private schools always bring out the best in one another in athletic competition.

Tuesday afternoon was no different as the Saints boys soccer team posted a 3-0 victory over the Eagles in a nonconference showdown at STAB’s Upper School field.

“It was a very intense and tough game because we lost to the last year 3-2 in a scrimmage,” said Timothy Nilsen, who scored the first goal of the match for the Saints. “There’s just a real big rivalry and I think we took [last year’s loss] kind of personally.

The sense of urgency was on display early on as STAB (2-1) imposed its will in the opening stages of the match.

Coach Thomas Nilsen’s squad kept Covenant goalkeeper Nathaniel Klintworth busy early on, peppering him with shots on goal throughout the first half.

The Saints’ persistence was rewarded 20 minutes in on Timothy Nilsen’s goal that gave STAB a 1-0 lead. Klintworth punched a floating shot during a clearing attempt near the top of the penalty area. Nilsen pounced on the loose ball and chipped a shot over the keeper into the open goal.

“I just saw he came out a little too far for a header instead of waiting for it to grab, so I thought maybe I could get that,” Nilsen said. “So, I looked up, the sun was in my eyes, and just tried to tap it over him.”

Defensively, the Saints received just as much support thanks to a couple of big saves from netminder Jackson Wheeler.

On a Covenant free kick just outside the penalty area, Cole Sidders tried to skip a shot under a leaping four-person wall, but Wheeler stayed home and made the stop. Two minutes later, Luke Lucas had a volley attempt inside the box, but Wheeler was once again there for the stop to keep Covenant (1-5) off the scoreboard in the first half.

STAB added to its lead 10 minutes into the second half on a beautiful goal from James Buford. After a deflection inside the penalty area, Buford gathered a loose ball and ripped a shot in the top left corner that snuck in just under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead.

With five minutes left, Justin Bartholomew sealed the victory for STAB with his first goal of the game.

The Saints are once again over .500 on the season and Nilsen believes Tuesday’s effort could be the spark of something special for the team.

“It’s great,” Nilsen said. “I think the team played great today so I think we’re going to keep this up and maybe go on a winning streak.”