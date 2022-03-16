St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team rolls to home win over Western Albemarle

St. Anne’s-Belfield's homecoming football game was nearly six months ago, but Wednesday’s boys lacrosse matchup between the Saints and Western Albemarle generated a similar excitement as both teams squared off in a unique crosstown rivalry at Frank Addonizio Field.

Tim Myers, Evan Lustig, Peyton Booth and the rest of the Saints fed off that energy all the way to a 19-6 victory over the Warriors.

“The boys were really excited to get after this one, especially after last week,” Myers said. “The energy at school today, everyone felt it, and there was a great turnout and it was just great to win on our home turf.”

STAB faceoff man Liam Mullins set the tone early on with a big faceoff victory and followed that up with a devastating hit near the Saints bench two minutes into the contest to make his presence known.

“Coming into the game, they have a really excellent FOGO [face-off, get-off specialist] in Tyler Spano and [Mullins] heard from everyone that he’s not good enough to compete with him." Myers said, "and just for him to compete against him gave the whole team energy and it was just a great win.”

Western Albemarle (0-1) drew first blood less than a minute after Mullins' hit when Edward Parrish used a great spin move to get free and scored to put the Warriors in front 1-0 with 10:14 left in the first quarter.

The lead would be short-lived as STAB (4-1) responded less than 20 seconds later as Liam Hurley scored on a great individual effort to level the game at 1-1.

The Saints took its first lead with 8:42 left in the first quarter when Dax DiMuzio bounced one in from the top of the formation for a 2-1 advantage.

Not to be outdone, Western's Ross Bassett dodged right and then fired a shot against the grain inside the post to tie the match at 2-2 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

That’s when STAB took over.

Coach Bo Perriello’s team closed the first quarter with five unasnwered goals to take a commanding lead.

Western Albemarle's goalkeeper made two great stops, including a short-side rip from Lustig to keep the game level, but Brooks Clarke scooped up the rebound off Lustig’s shot and slipped it past the keeper for a 3-2 lead.

Lustig netted his second of the period a minute later, and Omar Miller, Hurley and Myers followed suit to give STAB a 6-2 lead after one quarter.

The scoring carried over into the second quarter as STAB reeled off seven more goals to build a 13-2 halftime advantage. Lustig scored a pair of goals to lead the second-quarter charge. Myers, a UVa commit, chipped in three more goals in the quarter, including a behind-the-back tally with 6:26 left to bring the crowd to its feet.

The Saints' offensive outburst carried over into the second half as Peyton Booth capped a 13-0 run with a pair of goals to give his team a commanding 15-2 lead.

Myers finished with five goals to lead STAB. Lustig added four and Booth, the team’s leading goal-scorer, chipped in three. DiMuzio and Hurley had two goals apiece, while Miller, Jake Melvin and Pharoah Harris also had single tallies.

In goal, Callan Baker tallied six saves between the pipes for the Saints.

Parish scored a hat trick to lead Western Albemarle in its season debut. Bassett chipped in two goals, while Jake Melvin added another tally in the fourth quarter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.