St. Anne's-Belfield boys basketball team wins Prep League championship

Three weeks ago, the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team used a 74-54 victory over St. Christopher’s at the Conway Convocation Center to spark its run to the Virginia Prep League regular season title.

The return matchup was much closer.

STAB rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit to defeat St. Christopher’s 53-51 in the Virginia Prep League championship game on Saturday.

John St. Germain scored 17 points, including the game-winning jumper with 2.2 seconds left, to give STAB its 17th Prep League title and first since 2016.

“My coach told me at the beginning of the game that I’ve got the green light,” St. Germain said. “I was trying to get as many [good shots] as I could during the game, giving my teammates the ball, and then scoring when I had to.”

St. Germain said he was not originally planning on taking the shot, but the defense from St. Christopher’s forced him to adjust on the fly.

“At first, I was going to get downhill and feed it off to Carter [Lang],” St. Germain said. “But when they cut me off, I had to turn around and something in my head told me I had to shoot the ball, so I just shot it and it went in, thank God.”

St. Germain’s shot capped a big comeback for STAB (20-5), which fell behind early.

St. Christopher’s was very efficient on both ends of the floor to open the game. Keishawn Pulley scored five points and Coach Hamill Jones’ squad forced three turnovers to build a 9-4 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

After starting the game 1-for-7 from the floor, STAB finally went to work. Lang scored in the post and St. Germain added a reverse layup and a trey at the buzzer to pull STAB within three, 14-11, after one quarter. The Saints were without the services of shooting guard Chance Mallory, the team’s leading scorer, who suffered a foot injury during Friday’s tournament semifinal win over Woodberry Forest.

St. Christopher’s (14-8) regained the momentum to start the second quarter. Pulley made a strong move to the rim to open the stanza and Andre Greene Jr, a North Carolina football commit, drained a corner trey to put the Saints up 21-11 with 6:32 left in the half.

The shooting woes continued for STAB, which struggled with St. Christopher’s matchup zone defense. Even when they did get open looks, the shots weren’t falling. Coach Damin Altizer’s team went 1-of-5 from the floor and committed three turnovers before Lang’s low-post bucket made it 26-15 with 1:48 left in the half.

The basket was the last of the half as St. Christopher’s led 27-16 at intermission.

St. Germain said the team’s confidence was still high in the locker room at halftime, despite the slow start.

“For the most part, we were just missing shots at the beginning of the game,” St. Germain said. “Then once we started getting rolling, get downhill, it was a wrap from there.”

STAB tried to answer in the second half as Gabriel D’Alessandro opened the third quarter with a trey and Lang scored a layup on an inbounds play to trim the lead to 30-23 with 3:59 left in the quarter.

St Christopher’s countered with 3-pointers as Nikkos Kovanes and Pulley both hit jumpers from beyond the arc to push the lead to 36-23. STAB struck back with an 11-0 run to close the quarter, including two clutch drives from St. Germain to trim lead to 36-34.

STAB’s comeback was completed to start the fourth quarter as Braden White and Austin Williford opened the frame with back-to-back 3-pointers and St. Germain added a layup to give STAB its first lead, 42-38, with 6:38 to play.

The advantage would be short-lived. Brandon Jennings scored eight straight points and Pulley added a trey from the top of the key to give St. Christopher’s a 51-50 lead with 1:31 seconds left.

Lang went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line on the next possession to tie the game at 51-51. After empty possessions by both teams, STAB had the ball with 12 seconds left and Altizer turned to St. Germain to bring them home.

The junior point guard took the ball at the top of the key and drove right, Greene and Kovanes converged on him to stop the penetration. With time winding down, St. Germain channeled his inner Kobe Bryan and hit an 8-foot fadeaway jumper with 2.2 seconds left to give his team the lead.

St. Christopher’s had one final possession, but Greene could not get off a shot attempt before the buzzer sounded as STAB’s students stormed the court to celebrate the big victory.

Williford and Lang, the Prep League Co-Player of the Year with Pulley, finished with 13 points apiece for STAB.

Pulley led St. Christopher’s with 15 points. Jennings added 14 points and Greene finished with seven.

Both teams should advance to next week’s VISAA Division I state tournament.

For St. Germain, Saturday’s win is one he won’t soon forget.

“It feels so good right now,” St. Germain said. “And to do it how we did it, down the whole game and then come back in the fourth quarter, it feels good.”

