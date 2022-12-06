St. Anne's-Belfield boys basketball team beats Blue Ridge for first sime since 2013

A year ago, Chance Mallory and his St. Anne’s-Belfield teammates tried to play the role of spoiler in their annual showdown with Blue Ridge.

Mallory was lights out shooting the ball in the first half to give his team a double-digit lead, but the Barons rallied in the second half to secure the victory in St. George.

The Saints made sure that didn’t happen again this year.

STAB went in front early and never looked back en route to a 76-48 victory Tuesday night at the Conway Convocation Center.

Mallory scored 26 points, including 11 in the third quarter alone, as the Saints (3-1) posted their first win over the Barons since 2013 and just the second in 15 meetings.

“This was a big game,” Mallory said. “This is a game that everybody marked down on their calendar. Big game, big crowd, the students came out and supported us very well. We haven’t beaten them in so long, so this win, it was good.”

Coach Damin Altizer’s Saints entered the game a little short-handed. First-team all-conference guard John St. Germain missed the contest with a foot injury that he sustained last week.

St. Germain’s absence provided an opportunity for Gabe D’Allessandro and the sophomore guard more than took advantage. He scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter and Mallory added a finish in the lane to give the Saints a commanding 17-4 lead with 1:52 to play in the first quarter.

“It was a big role, I had to step up and start this game with John [St. Germain] being out,” D’Allesandro said. “I knew what I had to do. I hit a couple [of shots]. Teammates found me, [Chance] hit me with a [pass] and the fans were all hype, so I did what I had to do.”

Blue Ridge (3-1) shook off the early rust and cut into the lead. Sebastian Bosquez responded with a floater in the lane and Colby White closed the quarter with a three-point play to trim the Saints' lead to 17-9 after one quarter of play.

STAB continued to score in bunches in the second quarter, opening the period with a 14-4 run. Connor Lyons and Mallory led the charge with five points apiece to give the Saints a 31-13 lead with three minutes left in the half.

The Barons tried to gain some momentum late in the first half when White turned a steal into a layup at the other end and Markus Robinson added another bucket to pull his team within 10, 33-23, at intermission.

Despite leading by double-digits at halftime, Mallory and his teammates understood the importance of finishing things in the third quarter.

“Last year, we were up 10 [at halftime] and they came in punching [in the third] and pressing, so we knew from the start that we had to get everything right,” Mallory said. “We knew we couldn’t let them throw the first punch, so we were ready to throw the first punch.”

Mallory was the catalyst, opening the second half with back-to-back treys. He finished the third quarter with 11 points, including three from distance, to give STAB a 51-27 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Saints led by as many as 30 points and coasted to a big win over the reigning Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state champs.

Austin Williford finished with 13 points and Carter Lang added 11 more inside to give the Saints four players in double figures. Connor Lyons added eight points off the bench.

Kamren Martin paced Blue Ridge with 16 points. White finished with 10 points and Camden Brewer added eight more in the loss.

Tuesday’s game served as a strong litmus test for both teams, which each have aspirations of playing into late February.

“This helps a ton,” Mallory said. “This gives us a bunch of encouragement and a morale booster. John’s been out, but he’ll be back this weekend so that will be fun. We’ve got two tough games coming up next week, so we really need to worry about that.”