A new year, a new outlook for the St. Anne’s-Belfield baseball team this spring.

After struggling to find its way in the Virginia Prep League last season, the Saints are looking to change their fortunes this season with a talented roster and a positive outlook.

Both of those qualities were on full display Tuesday afternoon as STAB rolled to a 12-2 victory over Covenant in their home opener at Swanson Field.

Brandon Thomas, in his first start on the hill for the Saints, allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out seven in three impressive innings of work. Sumner Solomon spearhead a 10-hit attack with a three-run blast as STAB improved to 2-1 on the season.

“It’s really exciting to get the [nod] for the home opener,” Thomas said. “New school, trying to find my groove and just trying to help my name get around and hopefully I can bring the program back to the way it should be.”

Early season baseball is always challenging as elements can often play a big role in the game. Tuesday’s game was no different as players tried to deal with cold temperatures and a steady wind that made conditions less than ideal.

Covenant (0-2) got off to a strong start as the top of the order went to work against Thomas. Jonathan Newton led off with a bloop single to center and then stole second to get into scoring position. Two batters later, Ryan Steeper lined a shot to the gap in left-center to score Newton and gave the Eagels a 1-0 lead.

Thomas did a great job of putting the run behind him, using his fastball and slider to strike out the side to get out of the jam.

“My fastball really wasn’t there today,” Thomas said. “With the conditions, I really couldn’t grip the ball very well. I had a couple of pitches where I left it down the middle, but my slider with two strikes really held them off balance.”

The Saints helped their pitcher with some run support in the bottom of the inning. Courtesy runner Ty Enoch stole second and came around to score on an error in right field to tie the game at 1-1.

Gavin Cunningham then scored on an error to give STAB the lead. Two batters later, Solomon ripped a fastball over the wall in left for a three-run homer that gave the Saints a 5-1 lead.

“I was up there and I was just thinking, first-pitch fastball, just sit back,” Solomon said. “I saw it and I hit it and that’s that.”

The Eagles went back to work in the second as the first two batters reached on singles. Stephen Burton followed with a long sacrifice fly to center that scored Odin Erickson to cut the lead to 5-2. The Eagles loaded the bases with one out, but Thomas retired the next two batters, including his fifth strikeout of the game, to get out of the jam.

The Saints got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Cunningham scored his second run of the game on an error to give STAB a 6-2 lead after two innings.

Coach Duke Fox’s Saints broke things open in the third inning, scoring six runs while sending 12 batters to the plate. Will Yow and Thomas ignited the rally with RBI singles, then Oscar Hickey capped the surge with a two-run double to the gap in left-center to build a 12-2 lead and put the game out of reach.

Solomon said depth throughout the STAB lineup is something the team has relished early in the season.

“It’s huge,” he said. “The past few years I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to do anything offensively. This year, we have a lot of new guys. A lot of guys with experience and we’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Brooks Fox and Hickey each delivered two hits in the win for STAB, while Cunningham scored a team-high three runs.

On the hill, Yow and Hickey combined for three strikeouts in two shutout innings of relief.

For Covenant, Newton and Erickson each had a hit and scored a run. Burton also drove in a run in the loss. Eighth-grader Brennan Dalton allowed three earned runs and struck out two in two innings of work to take the loss for the Eagles.

STAB returns to action this weekend with a pair of litmus test games against defending VISAA Division III state champion Walsingham Academy and VISAA Division I state runner-up Miller School.

The Saints are excited about the opportunity.

“It continues to give us confidence,” Thomas said. “I think over [last] weekend, we faced some good competition, and knowing we could play better. This [win] will give us a lot of confidence this weekend. Miller is the big one for us, so we’re really looking forward to them, and Walsingham, this weekend.”