The New York Yankees won multiple World Series titles thanks to some clutch two-out hitting.

Charlie Pausic and Townes Peper channeled their inner Derek Jeter on Tuesday afternoon as they combined for four hits, four RBI and three runs scored in clutch situations to lead the St. Anne’s-Belfield baseball team to a 9-7 victory over Woodberry Forest at Swanson Field.

“It’s definitely a big win,” Pausic said. “It’s my first win in all of high school against Woodberry, so that’s exciting. We lost a couple of tight games so it’s nice to finally pull one out.”

Things didn’t look good early for St. Anne’s-Belfield after Woodberry Forest loaded the bases with three straight walks. Saints reliever Brandon Thomas came in and struck out the first batter he faced before Spencer Cammarata lifted a flyball to short left-center, allowing Justin Hernandez to tag up and beat Sumner Solomon’s relay throw home for a 1-0 Tigers lead.

The Saints answered in the bottom of the inning with some two-out lightning. Brandon Thomas was hit by a pitch, then Pausic hit a RBI liner to left plate the first run and ignite the rally. Woodberry Forest starter Zach Herzog retired the next two batters and was close to getting out of a jam before Peper hit a soft liner up the middle beyond the outstretched arms of Hernandez to plate a run and give STAB a 2-1 lead after one inning.

The Saints’ bats went back to work in the second inning with some more clutch hitting. Pausic hit an RBI single up the middle to score Ty Enoch with two outs.

“The guys in front of me did a good job of getting on base,” Pausic said. “We had two outs, but we all stayed focused at the plate and I was able to put one up the middle to score a run”

Gavin Cunningham followed with a seeing-eyed single through the left side to plate Pausic for a 4-1 lead. The rally continued two batters later when Peper lined a triple to the wall in right-center to score Cunningham and Solomon. Peper then scored on a wild pitch to make it a 7-1 game.

“We were down in the first inning, so we had to pick up the momentum,” Peper said. “The runners got on [base] and then it was just about hunting that fast ball.”

Despite the early deficit, Woodberry Forest (4-6) continued to battle.

Coach Frazier Stowers’ Tigers batted around in the top of the third inning and scored six runs to get back in the game. J.P. Sporleder scored on a sacrifice fly to ignite the rally. Two batters later, Chase Copeland hit a dribbler over the mound to score a pair of runs.

The rally didn’t stop there.

Hernandez hit a single off the wall in left field to score Geoffrey Woodward, then Herzog followed with a worm-burner through the left-side of the infield to score two more and tie the game at 7-7.

STAB answered in the bottom of the inning in a unique way. With runners on first and third and two outs, Hernandez’s pitch bounced in the dirt. On the play, the ball was lodged behind Woodberry Forest catcher Matt Smith’s chest proctor. By rule, because this happened during a live ball situation, Oscar Hickey was awarded home to give the Saints an 8-7 lead.

Coach Duke Fox’s squad added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth when Wyatt Raymond walked and scored on Books Fox’s two-out single to make it a 9-7 game.

“We just had to help Brandon out on the mound,” Peper said. “Not making any errors, getting the job done. Getting 1-2-3 outs and get through the innings quick.”

Woodberry tried to mount another comeback in the top of the seventh. Woodward drew a leadoff walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Peper entered the game in relief and retired the final three batters in order to get the save and preserve the win for STAB.

Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI to lead Woodberry Forest. He also pitched well in relief, striking out three and allowing just two runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. Sporleder had two hits with a run scored and Herzog went 1-for-3 with a team-high two RBI for the Tigers.

Peper had two hits and drove in a game-high four runs to lead STAB to the win. Pausic went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Thomas was pressed into duty early in the game and pitched well in extended relief. The junior allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out three to pick up the win.