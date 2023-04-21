FORK UNION — One of the signs of a quality team is the ability to ramp up its play as the season goes on.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield baseball team is doing just that. Coach Duke Fox’s Saints continued their recent winning ways with a 7-1 road victory over Fork Union on Friday.

Wyatt Raymond had three hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Brandon Thomas had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another as the Saints extended their winning streak to four straight games. STAB scored runs in each of its first four trips to the plate en route to securing a regular-season sweep of the Blue Devils.

The Saints pounded out 13 hits in the win and everyone in the starting lineup registered at least one hit. Raymond credits the team’s preparation prior to the game and the work in the box for its success at the dish.

“For us, it’s about making adjustment mid at-bat,” he said. “Whether you’re late, bad swing, whatever it is, just make an adjustment and get back on the next pitch.

STAB (10-6, 2-2 Prep League) started the game strong. Thomas ripped a first-pitch fastball into the right field corner for a triple. Two batters later, Gavin Cunningham lined another fastball into left field to score Thomas and give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Fork Union (2-6) answered in the bottom of the inning with some two-out lightning. Tucker Miller got things going with a liner to right field, then moved to third on a pair of groundouts. Wesley Lay followed with an RBI hit that scored Miller and tied the game at 1-1.

The Saints regained the lead during their next at-bat thanks to some impressive work from the bottom of the order. Charlie Pausic reached on a dropped third strike, then came around to score on Brooks Fox’s dribbler through the right side of the infield. Two batters later, courtesy runner Will Yow scored on Thomas’ sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The Saints tacked on to their lead in the third when Raymond was hit by a pitch and came around to score on Pausic’s looping liner to left for a 4-1 advantage.

While the offense was humming, Townes Peper was dealing on the hill for the Saints. The sophomore struck out six through the first four innings, including four straight, to keep the Fork Union bats at bay.

“My fastball wasn’t working that well, so I had to rely on my other pitches,” Peper said. “I was working that slider a lot, inside, outside, everywhere, curveball in the dirt. I was also relying on my defense. The defense did really well, only one error throughout the whole game. It was a good day.”

In the fourth, the top of the Saints’ order went back to work. Thomas laced a double to the wall in left field, then scored on Sumner Solomon’s single to left. Two batters later, Raymond hit a chopper over the third baseman’s head to score Solomon for a 6-1 lead.

Pausic scored his second run of the game in the seventh on a wild pitch to cap the scoring for STAB.

Peper finished in style, retiring 18 of the final 21 batters he faced to secure the complete-game victory. He scattered one run on three hits and struck out eight to secure the win.

Pausic had two hits and scored two runs in the win for the Saints, while Solomon had a hit with an RBI and a run scored.

Tyler Manglicmot allowed six runs on 11 hits and struck out one in four innings to take the loss for Fork Union. Lance Gowans surrendered one run on two hits and fanned one in three strong innings of relief. Miller went 1-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Blue Devils. Lay had a hit and drove in the team’s lone run.

The victory capped off a 3-0 week for STAB, including a pair of wins over Fork Union. With the regular season quickly winding down, the Saints understand the importance of stringing wins together.

“This is huge,” Raymond said. “I think we built a lot of momentum off this and I think we keep going with this and look for more wins.”