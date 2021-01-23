St. Anne's-Belfield announces plans to play basketball this season

After nearly two months of waiting, there will be high school basketball at St. Anne’s-Belfield this season.
In an email sent out to parents, coaches and players on Saturday, STAB athletic director Dewayne Robinson announced plans for a condensed season for the school's boys and girls basketball programs.
“I sincerely appreciate your patience as I have worked to navigate the many challenges of COVID-19 to create a valuable experience for our student-athletes,” Robinson wrote in the letter to parents. “However, we were able to explore a variety of different scenarios and ultimately landed on one I feel best addresses the school's focus during COVID, while allowing us to continue the social, emotional and physical benefits of our amazing athletic programs.”
According to the letter, STAB will open varsity competition on Feb. 13 for boys and girls varsity basketball and the season will include approximately seven to 10 games against other Virginia Prep League Schools. School officials announced plans to utilize heightened mitigation strategies, testing protocols and appropriate modifications to keep players, coaches and officials safe.
Kymora Johnson, who has been playing as a guest player on a high-level high school team in Northern Virginia this winter, is ecstatic about the decision.
“Waking up to the news that we would have some sort of a season was exciting for sure,” she said. “The weirdest part has been just the uncertainty of not knowing if I’m going to have a full season, half season or none at all. The most difficult part has been watching other local athletes compete while we’ve been in limbo.”
The sophomore guard is happy that the decision gives her teammate, senior Daija Bennett, an opportunity to play her final high school basketball season.
“More important, to me, is the opportunity for Daija to be able to play her final season,” Johnson said. “I’m so excited to be able to share that with her. After so much anticipation and not knowing, the excitement is even more elevated.”
STAB boys basketball coach Damin Altizer did his best to keep his players engaged while they awaited a final decision on the season.
“We told our players on Dec 14 that, until we are told there would be no season, we would prepare as if we are having one,” Altizer said. “Twenty-six practices later, here we are. The kids have been remarkable the entire time. Their resiliency and toughness have been incredible.”
STAB standout Justin Taylor, who has multiple Division I offers, is happy to see the team's patience and perseverance rewarded.
"Really any opportunity at this point to be able to play is a huge blessing," Taylor said. "I know I am and the rest of the team has been itching to get out on the court this year, and it’s super exciting to know we finally have that chance. It’s been hard for all of us as a team just with the amount of uncertainty, but it’s nice to finally having some assurance. We’ve been practicing hard for a little over a month now, so we’re definitely excited and will be ready when the opportunity comes."
Prior to Saturday’s announcement. STAB and Covenant were the only private schools in Central Virginia yet to announce plans for the upcoming basketball season. Miller School’s boys basketball team returned to action last week and the Mavericks' girls squad is expected to make its debut on Jan. 29. Woodberry Forest opened its season Friday night against Virginia Episcopal. Blue Ridge School played eight games prior to the holiday break and is expected to return to play following a two-week self-quarantine after players returned to campus.
While plans for basketball season have been finalized, a condensed fall season at STAB is still up in the air at this point. Robinson said the Prep League is still in discussions regarding the feasibility of competitions in a couple of fall sports and will unveil those plans over the next week. Tryouts for spring sports are set for Monday, March 1
As competition begins, Robinson said the school, athletes, coaches and parents must remain diligent by following the mitigation plans in place.
“It is important to understand that the success of any plans involving interscholastic competition involves a commitment to safe practices and personal decisions by all for the duration of the season,” he wrote. “I will continue to monitor our plans and will adjust as needed to ensure the safety of our students and our community remains a priority.”
Altizer said Saturday’s decision was met with a big smile.
“I’m beyond excited for our kids, parents and the whole STAB community,” Altizer said. “Athletics brings school communities together in a way that few other things can and we are very fortunate to have an athletic director and headmaster willing to invest the time, energy and resources to make sure our kids have that opportunity.”