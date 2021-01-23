St. Anne's-Belfield announces plans to play basketball this season

The sophomore guard is happy that the decision gives her teammate, senior Daija Bennett, an opportunity to play her final high school basketball season.

“More important, to me, is the opportunity for Daija to be able to play her final season,” Johnson said. “I’m so excited to be able to share that with her. After so much anticipation and not knowing, the excitement is even more elevated.”

STAB boys basketball coach Damin Altizer did his best to keep his players engaged while they awaited a final decision on the season.

“We told our players on Dec 14 that, until we are told there would be no season, we would prepare as if we are having one,” Altizer said. “Twenty-six practices later, here we are. The kids have been remarkable the entire time. Their resiliency and toughness have been incredible.”

STAB standout Justin Taylor, who has multiple Division I offers, is happy to see the team's patience and perseverance rewarded.