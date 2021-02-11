Spotswood edges Western Albemarle in regional

Zoli Khalil hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining to lift the Spotswood girls basketball team to a 50-49 victory over Western Albemarle on Thursday in the Region 3C tournament semifinals in Crozet.

With the Warriors leading 49-47 in the final minute, Spotswood forced a turnover on an inbounds play to regain possession. Khalil got a good look from the wing and delivered, putting Spotswood up one with less than three seconds remaining.

Western had one final chance to regain the lead, but turned the ball over on its final possession, sending Spotswood to the Region 3C championship game, where it will face either Wilson Memorial or Turner Ashby. The Green Hornets and Knights are scheduled to meet on Friday at 6 p.m., in the other Region 3C semifinal, weather pending.

Khalil finished with 16 points, including seven in the fourth, to lead the Trailblazers. Abby Branner also finished with 16 points, while Brooke Morris added 10 to give Spotswood three players in double figures.

Kate Wallace and Ava Ewan each finished with 17 points to lead Western Albemarle, which finishes its season with a 6-4 record. Karina Long added nine points for the Warriors.