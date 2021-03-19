Spirited Tuesday practice propels Virginia baseball team to midweek win, weekend series

The Panthers have series victories over Florida State and Georgia Tech this spring. Winning at Georgia Tech, which Pitt did last weekend, is no easy task. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Yellow Jackets lost a home ACC series.

Pitt used 18 runs in the series finale to win two of the three weekend games.

Even with a surging foe coming to Charlottesville this weekend, UVa isn’t overly concerned about the name on the front of the opposing jersey. The Cavaliers don’t believe they’ve played their best baseball in conference games yet.

In some games, the pitching shows up — like it did in the opening series against UNC, when it allowed just seven runs. In some games, the hitting edges out iffy pitching — like when the Cavaliers allowed 30 runs to Notre Dame last series.

An ACC game with good hitting and consistent pitching has been elusive.

“We got to get better,” O’Connor said. “We got to improve. It’s not necessarily about our opponent. It’s about what we do, so we’ve got to step up and be better than we have been. That’s the bottom line.”

A slow start hasn’t broken UVa’s spirits.