Tyler Spano has made a name for himself throughout his high school career as one of the premier faceoff guys in Central Virginia.

On Friday night, the Western Albemarle senior showed that he’s far from a one-trick pony, scoring a game-high five goals to lead the Warriors to a 17-5 victory over rival Albemarle in Crozet.

Spano scored a pair of goals in the first quarter and added three more in the final 24 minutes to help the Warriors earn a season sweep of the Patriots and remain unbeaten in Jefferson District play.

“Having a [great] early start is everything,” Spano said. “It takes a lot of the pressure off me so we can let some of the young guys, who have really stepped up, take some of those offensive reps, so I can focus on those faceoffs which are obviously so critical during these close games. When they step up and score those goals, it allows me to not have to worry about it.”

Spano was the engine that drove the Western attack early on. The senior won the opening faceoff and scored seven seconds into the contest to give his team a quick 1-0 lead.

The Warriors went on to score five goals in the opening period to seize control early on.

Quinn Reilly had possession behind the cage and found Liam Welsh open in front for a goal to extend the Western lead to 2-0. Less than two minutes later, Reilly got on the scoresheet on a man advantage when he cashed in on a great feed from Christopher Baglio to give the Warriors a 3-0 advantage.

On the ensuing faceoff, Spano went to work again, gaining possession and then scoring to make it a 4-0 lead for Western Albemarle (8-3, 4-0 district). Reilly scored his second goal of the contest later in the first quarter to stretch the lead to 5-0.

After a tough start, Albemarle regrouped with a strong second quarter.

Cooper Hann converted a nice pass from Kevin Myers into a goal to get the Patriots on the board less than a minute into the quarter.

After a Welsh goal gave Western a 6-1 lead, the Patriots responded on the offensive end. Myers scored a pair of goals and Brock Stroud added another one to trim the lead to 7-4 at intermission.

The third quarter was all Western Albemarle, which dominated on both ends of the field. Spano set the tone by scoring a natural hat trick in the first three minutes of the period. Cole Baglio added a goal with 3:40 left to extend the lead to 11-4 after three periods.

“At halftime, I felt like I could be doing a little bit more on the offensive side,” Spano said. “So, I asked coach, ‘Hey, can I get some more offensive reps?’ and that turned out good with the three at the start of the third quarter, it was huge.”

Defensively, Coach Mario Washington’s Warriors played stellar in font of goaltender Benjamin Stevens, who finished with 16 saves. Defenders Jacob Fontaine, Freddie Von Lewinski and Haden Powell did a great job of shutting down Albemarle’s attack after it had performed so well in the second period.

“We were slacking a little bit on communication there at the end of the second quarter, so we really emphasized at halftime to work on that more,” Stevens said. “That helped save a lot of easy goals being scored in the third period.”

Albemarle (4-7, 3-2) tried to rally in the fourth quarter as Owen Tighe scored in the opening minute to trim the lead to 11-5 with 11 minutes left.

That would be as close as the Patriots would get. Western Albemarle closed the game with six straight goals to put the game out of reach. Reilly sparked the run with a pair of goals and finished with four on the night. Baglio, Welsh, Hunter Wertheim and Brendan “Rush” Higginbotham also scored for the Warriors.

Albemarle goalkeeper Vince Popovsky was impressive between the pipes finishing with 18 saves in the loss.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Western Albemarle hopes to finish strong in preparation for another long postseason run.

“This is obviously huge,” Spano said. “These were two games that we had marked on the schedule. These two games mean everything. To beat them twice, once on their field and once on ours, was huge. That’s going to give us a lot of momentum into the rest of the season. I think we have one or two more until the postseason and we hope to stay undefeated all the way to the end.”