Spaanstra gives Virginia women's soccer team a spark in NCAA Tournament

Said UVa coach Steve Swanson: “They were trying to get cover over the flanks and that was the thing, if we could move the ball quick enough and get it over to the outside where [Spaanstra] is isolated, we felt like we had an advantage. Certainly, on that last one, we did.”

The late goal polished off a victory in which UVa dominated the visitor, outshooting Milwaukee 17-2 in the contest even though the Cavaliers didn’t hold a multi-goal advantage until there were only seven minutes left.

So, the spark Spaanstra provided sends UVa with momentum into its matchup with the Cougars, who beat Alabama, 4-1, earlier Thursday thanks to a hat trick and an assist from senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan.

BYU has outscored its opponents, 10-1, through the first two rounds of the tournament, and the champion of the West Coast Conference is no stranger to the Cavaliers. The two programs met this past spring when UVa knocked off BYU, 2-0, behind two goals from Spaanstra in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.