South Carolina transfer Devontae Davis 'clicked' with Virginia coaches

He’s appreciative of the stops already made in his career and eager about where he’ll finish it.

Earlier this week, South Carolina transfer defensive lineman Devontae Davis announced his commitment to Virginia. He’ll play out his final season of eligibility with the Hoos this fall.

“I met with Coach [Tony] Elliott. I met with [defensive tackles coach Kevin] Downing,” Davis said of his recent visit to UVa, “and when we sat down and talked, I really liked what they had going on. I liked the direction they were going in and it seemed to be for me.”

Davis said he plans to arrive in Charlottesville next week in order to settle in ahead of the Cavaliers’ May 31 report date for summer strength and conditioning drills.

And when Davis officially steps on grounds, he’ll commence the last go-around in a six-year career that started at Georgia Military College. Davis played a pair of seasons for the Bulldogs, and in 2018 he had a breakout fall when he racked up 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks over 10 games. He was rated then as the third-best defensive end in the junior college ranks by 247Sports.

From there, he moved onto South Carolina. Davis appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks this past fall, tallying three tackles against Texas A&M and one against Georgia.

“Both of them helped me grow as a person and as a football player,” Davis said, “and because I went to JUCO at Georgia Military College, the military aspect enhanced the things I was taught already. My dad was in the military so certain things like, ‘to be early is to be on time and being on time is being late,’ things like that. That enhanced those, and I think that helped me at USC.

“Then, USC helped me become a better football player and a more mature young adult.”

He said the constant he tried to deliver daily for each program was a steady work ethic. Davis said if there’s any attribute that he’s most proud of and that he plans to carry with him to UVa, it’s that he’s always considered himself a hard worker.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound D-Lineman said he can’t wait to be coached by Downing, who was hired away from the Naval Academy to UVa this offseason by Elliott.

“When I came, we sat down, talked and watched film, and Coach Downing told me what my deficiencies were,” Davis said, “which I understood and liked that, because that meant he had actually dissected my film to see what my weaknesses were. So, their plan for me is to work on those deficiencies and enhance what I’m good at already.

“And I like what they got going on with how they’re moving the [defensive] front,” Davis continued, “and they’re going to play me across the interior from three-[technique] to three-[technique] and some five-[technique] in certain schemes as well.”

Davis adds to a group of interior defensive linemen for the Cavaliers that features senior Aaron Faumui, juniors Jahmeer Carter and Ben Smiley and sophomore Olasunkonmi Agunloye. Davis is a veteran, experienced player the Hoos can add to a rotation on their defensive front.

According to Davis, after submitting his name into the transfer portal on the heels of going through spring practice with the Gamecocks, he had other opportunities with Connecticut, Marshall and Washington.

But he felt most comfortable with the Cavaliers because of the relationship he formed with Downing and Elliott. Davis said UVa was one of the first schools to reach out upon entering the portal.

“We clicked,” Davis said. “When I got off the airplane, we just bonded and I felt the energy from them and they felt the energy from me.”

It doesn’t hurt that both Downing and Elliott, like Davis, have some military ties, too, with Downing fresh off a three-year stint at Navy and Elliott having attended the Air Force Prep Academy prior to playing and eventually coaching at Clemson.

“The military background didn’t matter,” Davis said in regard to his decision, “but I think it can help, because we have something in common. But when I stepped off the plane and gave ‘em a hug, I just felt the energy.”

Out of Silver Bluff High in Aiken, S.C., Davis said Clemson heavily recruited him and he didn’t have the grades to qualify academically, so opted to attend junior college. He said he couldn’t remember whether or not he crossed paths with Elliott then, but is thrilled to have the chance to play for Elliott now.

