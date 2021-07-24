South Carolina QB becomes Virginia's first 2023 commitment

LaNorris Sellers, a quarterback from South Carolina, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Saturday. Sellers becomes the first commit in Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class.

The quarterback received notable offers from Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Washington State, according to 24/7 Sports. Sellers opted to commit to Bronco Mendenhall and the Wahoos, who offered him a scholarship on May 10, according to his Twitter feed.

Sellers fits what Virginia looks for in a quarterback. He possesses good size at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. Sellers showcases an accurate arm as well as shiftiness and speed when running in the open field.

Bryce Perkins and Brennan Armstrong both hurt defenses through the air, but it’s their legs that separate them from peers. Armstrong led the Cavaliers in rushing last season and is expected to be a rushing threat again this fall.

Underclassmen quarterbacks, like Ira Armstead, also use athleticism to find success. Armstead even spent time at wide receiver last season due to his speed and strength.

Sellers is still a couple years away from joining UVa, but he holds the tools to build off the legacy of Perkins, Armstrong and others when he arrives in Charlottesville.

