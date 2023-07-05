The Virginia women's lacrosse program has found its new head coach.

On Wednesday evening, the school announced that Sonia LaMonica, who has spent the past 14 seasons as the head coach at Towson, will become the fourth head coach in UVa program history.

She replaces Julie Myers, who stepped down as UVa head coach last month after 28 seasons. Myers has since been named the CEO of One Love, a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending relationship abuse.

“It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of a legend," LaMonica said in a release. "Julie Myers’ dedication and love for this program has been unwavering and a source of inspiration. Joining the esteemed Virginia athletics family, as well as embracing the vibrant Charlottesville community, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am eagerly anticipating the chance to work with these extraordinary student-athletes and further cultivate and solidify a winning culture at this wonderful, dynamic university.”

During her 14 seasons at Towson, LaMonica led the Tigers to a 139-91 record, seven NCAA Tournament appearances and four Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championships. A five-time CAA Coach of the Year, LaMonica has coached six players to All-America honors.

In addition to being a college coach, LaMonica also is the head coach of the Women's Professional Lacrosse League's Baltimore Brave. LaMonica led the Brave to the WPLL championship in 2019 after guiding the team to the title game in the inaugural season a year earlier.

Before becoming a coach, LaMonica, who is from Darlington, South Australia, was a standout player at the University of Maryland. Formerly Sonia Judd, she was a three-year starter for the Terrapins and was a team captain and first team All-American during her senior season.

LaMonica was a member of three ACC championship teams at Maryland and helped the Terrapins win the 2000 and 2001 NCAA championships. She finished with 111 goals in her college career, including 49 during her senior season, and dished out 55 assists.

“Coach LaMonica is a fearless competitor who had a dominant career as a player at Maryland and as the head coach at Towson,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a release. “She’ll hit the ground running here at UVa. Her teams are tough, skilled and disciplined and Towson has competed with the best in women’s lacrosse throughout her career. She is a wonderful person, coach and role model and she will be an amazing addition to our department and coaching roster. We are excited about the future of UVa women’s lacrosse as we welcome Coach LaMonica and her family to Charlottesville.”

LaMonica is married to former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Michael LaMonica, who was a member of the Towson coaching staff. Michael LaMonica will join Sonia as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers.