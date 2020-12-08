SOCA opens new state-of-the-art field house

“Other than UVa, this facility is unique to Central Virginia due to its size and amenities,” Martin Horn project manager Jeff Sims said in a release. “A facility like this is good for the community.”

This year-round facility provides a regulation-sized indoor turf field that can accommodate SOCA’s indoor and Futsal leagues each winter. The field house also includes retractable garage doors and industrial sized fans to keep the facility cool and safe during the warm summer months.

“It was a very ambitious project for club our size, but it fills an important gap in local facilities,” Wilson said. “We have no indoor turf fields locally available to the public. We needed a dedicated place to play both in the winter and throughout the year during inclement weather.”

Another feature of the SOCA field house is its flexibility. Dividing nets can be lowered from the ceiling to allow fields to be split up for practice purposes or to adjust field size regulations. In addition, the state-of-the-art facility also includes a fitness training area, locker rooms, meeting rooms and a physical rehabilitation area. There are also two mezzanine areas that are elevated above the field to allow spectators a comfortable viewing experience.