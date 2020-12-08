SOCA opens new state-of-the-art field house

For more than a decade, Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area executive director Matt Wilson has dreamed of a way to offer an indoor option for players
That dream was realized Friday, when Wilson unveiled the SOCA field house, which is located at 875 Belvedere Boulevard.
“I couldn’t be more excited to see the project become a reality,” Wilson said. “Bringing this to fruition has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done. We probably bit off more than we could chew with a project of this size, but we dreamed big. Now that it is opening up, I’m glad we aimed so high. This community deserves it. SOCA is the largest organization in the recreational sports space locally, so it makes sense that we took this on.”
Wilson said the project was originally conceived in the mid-2000s and was originally intended to be built adjacent to SOCA’s park on Polo Grounds Road, but Albemarle County denied the club’s special-use permit.
“The field house has been a long time coming,” Wilson said. “The Belvedere neighborhood stepped up to help us out and donated the land for us to build on. For the last 10 years, we’ve been engaged in planning, design and fundraising.”
The 50,000 square-foot facility cost $5.5 million and was built by Martin Horn, a Charlottesville-based construction firm that has worked on other local venues such as the Sprint Pavilion and UVa’s Davenport Field.
“Other than UVa, this facility is unique to Central Virginia due to its size and amenities,” Martin Horn project manager Jeff Sims said in a release. “A facility like this is good for the community.”
This year-round facility provides a regulation-sized indoor turf field that can accommodate SOCA’s indoor and Futsal leagues each winter. The field house also includes retractable garage doors and industrial sized fans to keep the facility cool and safe during the warm summer months.
“It was a very ambitious project for club our size, but it fills an important gap in local facilities,” Wilson said. “We have no indoor turf fields locally available to the public. We needed a dedicated place to play both in the winter and throughout the year during inclement weather.”
Another feature of the SOCA field house is its flexibility. Dividing nets can be lowered from the ceiling to allow fields to be split up for practice purposes or to adjust field size regulations. In addition, the state-of-the-art facility also includes a fitness training area, locker rooms, meeting rooms and a physical rehabilitation area. There are also two mezzanine areas that are elevated above the field to allow spectators a comfortable viewing experience.
“There are other facilities around the state similar to this, but none quite like ours,” Wilson said. “The only indoor fields in Virginia I am aware of that are bigger than ours are college facilities such as the George Welsh facility at UVa. Almost all of the other facilities similar to ours are for-profit ventures that host a variety of different activities.”
While SOCA owns and operates it, the facility will be available to rent by other groups, including field hockey, lacrosse and even flag football organizations.
Wilson said the field house will host winter programing seven days a week. In addition, they have camps, clinics and academies scheduled nearly every weeknight and weekends will be filled with games too.
“We have leagues for both youth and adult players of all levels,” he said. “As the weather gets warmer, the field will transition into a youth game field in the fall and spring and a training site during the week. In the summer, we have camps nearly every week. We will also have a regular series of tournaments.”
The new addition will only help SOCA grow.
The organization, which serves more than 6,000 players, still owns five outdoor fields at the park on Polo Grounds Road and is excited to add the indoor complex in Belvedere.
“SOCA is already a well-respected organization both in Central Virginia and the state, but this facility will certainly raise our profile,” Wilson said. “It’s unique asset for a youth club to have. No youth club south of the Mason-Dixon line owns a nicer indoor facility than this that I am aware of. It will allow us to provide soccer year-round in Charlottesville. Soccer is a popular sport in Central Virginia and this facility will foster growth in the game and reinforce Charlottesville as a hub for great soccer.”
