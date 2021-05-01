Snowden, Poljan and Amos sign undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams

On the field, Snowden’s production was significant. He tallied 44 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and six sacks, in eight games in 2020. Snowden missed the final two contests of the season with a broken ankle, which knocked him out of most pre-draft workout opportunities and potentially hampered his draft stock.

When healthy, Snowden was one of the most dynamic players on Virginia’s defense. He tallied at least 7.5 tackles for loss in each of his final three seasons in Charlottesville. His length as a 6-foot-7 linebacker helped him defend 11 passes in 2018, which led all FBS linebackers.

Snowden joins a Chicago franchise hoping to take a leap forward. The Bears drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round, trying to land a franchise quarterback. They went 8-8 in 2020 before losing to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Amos played an important role in Virginia’s secondary in 2020. Even though he joined the team just over a month before the season, Amos played in all 10 games in 2020. Amos started five games, and he recorded 47 tackles and two interceptions for the Wahoos. He also blocked a kick.