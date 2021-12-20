SMU 101: Get to know Virginia's Fenway Bowl opponent

The offense Dykes and Lashlee implemented, which is still in place, has ties to Mike Leach just like UVa’s current offensive system does. Dykes was the wide receivers coach for Leach for four years at Texas Tech at the same time former Cavaliers OC Robert Anae was the Red Raiders’ offensive line coach.

On Saturday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Anae, who was in the role at UVa for the last six seasons, decided to leave the program and won’t coach against the Mustangs.

SMU averaged 38.4 points per game this fall, tied for the 10th most in the country. The Cavaliers’ 34.6 points per game are 22nd most in the FBS.

Slumping finish

The Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 21 in the AP Poll following their 55-26 win against Tulane on Oct. 21 to begin the year with a 7-0 record.

At that time, they appeared as if they’d be the top contender to College Football Playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, but SMU dropped four of its last five to finish in sixth place in the AAC.