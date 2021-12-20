SMU 101: Get to know Virginia's Fenway Bowl opponent

At first glance, there are some unquestionable similarities between Virginia and its Fenway Bowl opponent, Southern Methodist.
Over the last few weeks, both programs have dealt with coaching transitions on the heels of regular-season finishes that were letdowns after each side had so much hope to hang onto throughout the first two months of the campaign.
The Cavaliers (6-6) and the Mustangs (8-4) meet next week on Dec. 29 for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Boston, and preparations for the bout are underway in Charlottesville and Dallas, respectively. UVa and SMU have never met before, so here’s an early look at the Cavaliers’ unfamiliar foe as game week nears.
Leave it to Leavitt
SMU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will serve as the Mustangs’ interim head coach in the matchup with the Hoos, SMU announced last week.
Leavitt, who held a big-whistle job for more than a decade at South Florida from 1997 through 2009, has since been a DC at Colorado, Oregon and Florida Atlantic ahead of getting to SMU this season. He steps in for former Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes.
Nearby TCU hired Dykes away from SMU last month.
Rhett Lashlee, the ex-Miami offensive coordinator and part of Dykes’ staff ahead of leaving for the Hurricanes two years ago, was hired back to SMU on Nov. 29 as its next head coach.
The offense Dykes and Lashlee implemented, which is still in place, has ties to Mike Leach just like UVa’s current offensive system does. Dykes was the wide receivers coach for Leach for four years at Texas Tech at the same time former Cavaliers OC Robert Anae was the Red Raiders’ offensive line coach.
On Saturday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Anae, who was in the role at UVa for the last six seasons, decided to leave the program and won’t coach against the Mustangs.
SMU averaged 38.4 points per game this fall, tied for the 10th most in the country. The Cavaliers’ 34.6 points per game are 22nd most in the FBS.
Slumping finish
The Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 21 in the AP Poll following their 55-26 win against Tulane on Oct. 21 to begin the year with a 7-0 record.
At that time, they appeared as if they’d be the top contender to College Football Playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, but SMU dropped four of its last five to finish in sixth place in the AAC.
In its four losses, three were by seven points or fewer. SMU was beat at Houston by a touchdown, at Memphis by a field goal and at home against Tulsa by a field goal. Across those three setbacks, SMU gave up a combined 10 sacks and turned the ball over six times.
Best win
Strangely, the Mustangs’ most impressive win of the season broke up their disappointing conclusion.
SMU racked up 631 yards of total offense in its 55-28 drubbing of Central Florida on Nov. 13. UCF, which was also 8-4 during the regular season, gave up one big play after the next. SMU running back Ulysses Bennett IV had a 56-yard touchdown run and five different receivers for the Mustangs had at least one catch of 20 or more yards.
This season, SMU also had one win over a Power Five opponent, TCU, the program Dykes is now in charge of.
On the quarterback
Oklahoma transfer signal-caller Tanner Mordecai has had a great first season in Dallas, becoming a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award. He was a second-team All-AAC choice for his 3,628 passing yards and 39 touchdowns compared to only 12 interceptions.
Mordecai threw for at least 300 yards in eight of SMU’s 12 games. His value to the Mustangs is much like quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s is to UVa.
Without weapons
Mordecai will be without two of his top pass-catching options, though, against the Cavaliers.
SMU wide receivers Danny Gray and Reggie Roberson Jr. each announced they would opt out of the Fenway Bowl to begin preparations for the NFL Draft.
Gray, a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, is SMU’s leader in receiving yards with 49 grabs for 803 yards and nine touchdowns. Roberson Jr., a West Virginia transfer, had 51 catches for 625 yards and six scores.
Disruptive defender
SMU junior defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, a second-team All-AAC pick, was a force for Leavitt’s defense. Chatman, a 6-foot-1 defensive end, racked up 10 tackles for loss this fall and had two sacks in the Mustangs’ win over UCF.
SMU in bowl games
The Fenway Bowl marks the 19th bowl berth SMU has earned in its history and fourth in the last five years. The Mustangs were supposed to play in the Frisco Bowl last season, but it was canceled because coronavirus protocols. Their last bowl victory was in the 2012 Hawaii Bowl.