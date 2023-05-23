He understands that in order for Virginia’s football program to succeed come fall, the Cavaliers need to handle the crucial, next two months well.

Adam Smotherman and the Hoos will embark next week on the time of year when he gets to leave his imprint on the squad.

“The cool thing about it is everybody has something to work on,” Smotherman, UVa’s second-year head strength-and-conditioning coach, said. “One guy may need to just get stronger. Then, the guy next to him might be plenty strong, but needs to get in better shape. And then the guy next to them might be in great shape and strong, but maybe he needs to work on mobility and bending better to move better and stay healthy.”

UVa’s first mandatory summer workout is Tuesday and beginning then, Smotherman and his staff of four other full-time assistant strength coaches — Nathan Pototschnik, Drew McDuffie, Will Harrison and Austin Kaigler — have eight weeks to develop the Cavaliers individually and help them progress collectively, too.

“And coming off the winter and spring, I think we’re in a really, really good place as a team,” Smotherman said, “and I’m excited about what we’re able to do this summer as we get our guys back, get back to work and really work to continue to put feet and hands to Coach [Tony] Elliott’s vision.”

From January through the end of spring practices last month, Elliott, his assistants and players on the roster raved about the energy and appreciation the Hoos displayed during their return to the field following the tragic November shooting on Grounds.

A togetherness was formed, and the thought in April was that they’d be able to build on it come summertime when the final ramp up toward training camp and toward the 2023 campaign would begin.

Smotherman said following spring drills, he and Elliott had detailed meetings about the big-picture strides Elliott wants to see the Cavaliers make this summer. Smotherman also, he said, met with offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and all of the Cavaliers’ position coaches about the distinct enhancements they need their players to hone in on during June and July.

What’s helpful for Smotherman is, he’s already set up the strength program to have the flexibility for individuals to train for the position-specific traits they need — each of the strength coaches are tied to a position group or two in order help players meet those — as well as for the entire roster to be together when Smotherman wants the team to work out as one.

“I don’t know if it’s the norm in college football,” Smotherman said. “There’s a lot of different ways to do it and there are some programs that do it the way I choose to do it here and then there are programs that do it other ways, but I’ve found it to be very beneficial because if you look at the game of football, there are certain aspects or styles of training that everybody needs — generally speaking — to be a better athlete, to get stronger and faster. Everybody needs to squat, hinge, press, pull, sprint and change direction.

“But then if you look at the game of football a little closer,” he continued, “a wide receiver and an offensive guard are on the field at the same time, but they’re playing two different sports. They have different movement requirements, different energy requirements and different demands. So, with that, especially in the summer, we get specific to what those needs are for those different positions.”

Smotherman said even during conditioning testing as a team, he’ll adjust distances or allotted times based on position because, as he put it, “a 330-pound offensive lineman and a 210-pound receiver are very different.”

During team settings, though, he can learn a lot and the group can grow, he said, which is why not everything is broken down position by position.

“There are certain pieces of showing up every day, being unified as a team and going through hard stuff together, that shows up on Saturdays,” Smotherman said, “because when it’s game on the line and you need to make a play or need your team to make something happen, a lot of times, the team that’s the closest team is the one that’ll make it happen or stick through the adversity.”

He said through the eight weeks of workouts, leaders will emerge and that it’s an aspect he enjoys watching most while pushing the roster through some grueling and extremely taxing days.

The Cavaliers have plenty of veterans like running backs Perris Jones and Mike Hollins, tight end Grant Misch, defensive linemen Kam Butler, Jahmeer Carter, Aaron Famaui and Chico Bennet Jr. as well as defensive backs Antonio Clary and Coen King.

“Summer training is really when that piece starts to get focused in,” Smotherman said. “You’ve always got leaders on the team, but as you get closer to fall camp and it gets time for football, that’s really when the leadership has to transition into your players’ hands to a certain degree.”

The mantra being used this summer, he said, in the strength program is, ‘Strong, Thick, Fast,’ which Smotherman believes ties in well with Elliott’s wish to always have a ‘FIT’ — Elliott’s acronym for ‘Fast, Intelligent and Tough’ — bunch at UVa.

Smotherman said his athletes can never be too strong, and that they’ve really bought into ‘Thick’ as a way to approach durability and withstand the duration of a season. Finally, Smotherman said, the Hoos will be trying to upgrade their team speed this summer.

“We want to be fast because we don’t want to sacrifice speed for anything,” he said. “Speed dictates the terms of competition when you get on the field.”

This is Smotherman’s second summer in charge of the Cavaliers, and he said because of the time he’s spent with players and the relationships he’s formed with them since arriving at UVa from Clemson with Elliott, there’s a better understanding of what’s expected heading into these workouts.

Note: UVa officially announced the additions of four transfer players on Tuesday. The Hoos added offensive linemen Jimmy Christ (Penn State) and Brian Stevens (Dayton) as well as cornerbacks Malcolm Greene (Clemson) and Sam Westfall (SMU).