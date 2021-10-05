Smith propels Albemarle volleyball team to win over Monticello

For two years, Cecilia Smith watched setter Kiera Roach run the Albemarle volleyball team’s offense, dreaming of her opportunity.
This fall, the junior setter has proven to be a strong apprentice as she’s taken the reins of the Patriots’ offense and continued to help it hum like a well-oiled machine.
Smith’s hard work was on display Tuesday night as Albemarle picked up an important 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 road victory over Monticello to remain in the hunt for the Jefferson District regular season title.
“I love Keira, she’s great and I learned so much from her and she’s such a positive influence in my life,” Smith said. “I’m so excited to show what she’s taught me, on and off the court and apply it, and also do my own thing, but use some of her knowledge.”
Smith finished with 10 service points, 23 assists and three blocks as she continues to help this young Albemarle team improve.
The first set went back and forth with both teams trading scoring runs. Weining Ding had back to back kills to give Albemarle a 16-13 lead. Monticello answered as Amelia Koch had two kills and Caroline Devine added an ace to trim lead to 19-18.
That’s when Maya Winterhoff took over.
The Albemarle senior delivered a nice block on Devine to force a side out. She followed with two kills and Madelyn Ott added another to give the Patriots the first set, 25-22
“I think we just showed a lot of mental strength and I think we had a lot of energy, which helped us push through to have a great second and third set,” Smith said.
Albemarle carried over the momentum into the second set, building an early 10-3 lead. Winterhoff had three kills and two aces abs Sophia Bombardieri added another spike during the run. The Patriots’ younger players continued to play well as Ding had three kills and two points and Grace Sembrowich added two points to help AHS win the second set 25-13 and take a 2-0 lead.
The Patriots continued their good form in the third set as Smith tallied six service points and Winterhoff added three kills and a block to build a 9-1 advantage. Monticello made a late charge to make it interesting, but Bombardieri slammed home her fifth kill of the match to seal the victory.
Lyndsey Stemland and Amelia Koch each had eight kills to lead Monticello. Maria Plantz added five spikes in the loss for the Mustangs.
Winterhoff was once again the catalyst at the net for the Patriots. The Appalachian State commit tallied a game-high 17 kills to go along with her three blocks and three aces. Winterhoff moved into second place on Albemarle’s career kill list and is closing in on the school record.
“I can set any ball up there and she’ll hit it,” Smith said. “Some of those plays are just great, because she’s always there to put it down. It’s awesome as a setter to have that option, along with our other hitters.”