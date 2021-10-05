Smith propels Albemarle volleyball team to win over Monticello

“I think we just showed a lot of mental strength and I think we had a lot of energy, which helped us push through to have a great second and third set,” Smith said.

Albemarle carried over the momentum into the second set, building an early 10-3 lead. Winterhoff had three kills and two aces abs Sophia Bombardieri added another spike during the run. The Patriots’ younger players continued to play well as Ding had three kills and two points and Grace Sembrowich added two points to help AHS win the second set 25-13 and take a 2-0 lead.

The Patriots continued their good form in the third set as Smith tallied six service points and Winterhoff added three kills and a block to build a 9-1 advantage. Monticello made a late charge to make it interesting, but Bombardieri slammed home her fifth kill of the match to seal the victory.

Lyndsey Stemland and Amelia Koch each had eight kills to lead Monticello. Maria Plantz added five spikes in the loss for the Mustangs.

Winterhoff was once again the catalyst at the net for the Patriots. The Appalachian State commit tallied a game-high 17 kills to go along with her three blocks and three aces. Winterhoff moved into second place on Albemarle’s career kill list and is closing in on the school record.