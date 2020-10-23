Slowing Miami QB D'Eriq King key to UVa snapping its losing streak

D’Eriq King scored three touchdowns during his freshman year of college at Houston.
King tossed one touchdown. Another one of King's scores came when he caught a screen pass and turned it into a 48-yard touchdown as a receiver.
His third touchdown served as the highlight of his first season. King ripped off a 99-yard kickoff return for a score, beating opposing tacklers to the left sideline and outrunning everyone to the end zone.
All three touchdowns came in one game, a 64-3 win over Texas State.
King became the first player in Houston history to score a passing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown in the same game.
Saturday, King faces UVa as Miami’s starting quarterback.
The dynamic athlete eventually shifted roles at Houston to become the team’s starting quarterback, but he made the decision over the 2019-20 offseason to become a graduate transfer. He joined the Hurricanes, immediately becoming one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the ACC.
For UVa to stop King, who averages nearly 300 total yards per game for Miami, it may largely depend on the health of its own starting quarterback, Brennan Armstrong.
If Armstrong can play Saturday and was able to log first-team reps in practice this week, it allows the Cavaliers to use mobile backup quarterbacks Iraken Armstead and Keytaon Thompson as practice squad players simulating King. If Armstrong misses the game and didn’t practice — the Cavaliers’ coaches didn’t reveal much about his status during this week’s media sessions — that means Armstead and Thompson likely spent more time receiving first-team quarterback reps.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted to use the two running quarterbacks to help the defense prepare for King’s speed, if possible.
“I'm still sorting that out and that has a lot to do with Brennan's status,” Mendenhall said Monday. “So too early to say, but if we were able to, it would really help, because it's so difficult to adjust in real time to that.”
King is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this fall, and he’s averaged 5.5 yards per rush during his illustrious career. He’s a rushing threat on every play, giving the Hurricanes the opportunity to run the ball even without a running back in the backfield.
The concern with King’s legs leaves some teams in a bind. If they overplay the run, King has developed a solid fake quarterback rush motion that acts almost as a play-action pass. He takes a step forward, dipping his body below the offensive line and drawing in defenders. A quick step back lets him scan the defense for holes.
He threw a pair of easy touchdown passes in last week’s win over Pittsburgh using the maneuver. He faked a run out of the shotgun before stepping back and lofting a pass over the middle.
“Any time we play anybody, everybody is worried about the running so much, so any time I take a couple steps or I run a QB power, the linebackers and everybody gets sucked up,” King said. “That allows people to get behind them for wide-open touchdowns.”
Virginia has yet to face a quarterback like King this season. Trevor Lawrence moves well, but Clemson’s quarterback uses long strides and power to move the ball on the ground. King’s style is more elusive and shifty.
It’s not a perfect comparison, but it’s the best the Cavaliers can work with through four games this season.
“Having already seen Trevor Lawrence, and even though he's a different type of runner, he's fast, and he's a great athlete and so that at least gives us a point of reference that's helpful,” Mendenhall said. “This is a different quarterback, different style but still really athletic so we have one point of reference how we manage it in practice.”
On the plus side for the Wahoos, King and Miami typically move the football with underneath throws. Defending deep passes has been an issue for UVa this season.
“They’ve done a really good job designing the scheme to get the ball out of their hand quick into the athletes’ hands,” Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell said.
According to ESPN’s David Hale, King is one of just two Power 5 quarterbacks completing fewer than 50% of his throws past the line of scrimmage. Drops play a role in the stat, but the Hurricanes have struggled at times to connect on deep passes.
That’s ideal news for a Virginia program that allowed Wake Forest to connect on five passes of at least 30 yards.
Unfortunately for UVa, the Hurricanes feel close to a breakthrough in the downfield passing game. That’s a scary proposition for a Miami offense that sits in the top five of the ACC in scoring without a consistent downfield passing attack.
Freshman Keyshawn Smith seems ready to become a downfield threat, showcasing a knack for the role in the win over Pitt. He nearly caught a 45-yard pass against the Panthers, but a questionable defensive play helped force an incompletion. Regardless, the coaches trust him as an emerging deep threat.
Miami believes the downfield connections are on their way.
“I think it’ll come pretty soon,” King said.
Stopping King is priority No. 1 for UVa this weekend. That starts by stopping the former wide receiver and kick returner’s from running. If the Cavaliers are able to do that, it gives them a fighting chance to stop a quarterback gaining confidence in his downfield passing ability.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!