Slowing Miami QB D'Eriq King key to UVa snapping its losing streak

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted to use the two running quarterbacks to help the defense prepare for King’s speed, if possible.

“I'm still sorting that out and that has a lot to do with Brennan's status,” Mendenhall said Monday. “So too early to say, but if we were able to, it would really help, because it's so difficult to adjust in real time to that.”

King is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this fall, and he’s averaged 5.5 yards per rush during his illustrious career. He’s a rushing threat on every play, giving the Hurricanes the opportunity to run the ball even without a running back in the backfield.

The concern with King’s legs leaves some teams in a bind. If they overplay the run, King has developed a solid fake quarterback rush motion that acts almost as a play-action pass. He takes a step forward, dipping his body below the offensive line and drawing in defenders. A quick step back lets him scan the defense for holes.

He threw a pair of easy touchdown passes in last week’s win over Pittsburgh using the maneuver. He faked a run out of the shotgun before stepping back and lofting a pass over the middle.