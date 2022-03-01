Slow start stymies Albemarle in Region 5D championship game loss

There are two things that travel well in high school basketball postseason play – defense and 3-point shooting.

Riverside displayed plenty of both Tuesday night as it rolled to a 72-54 road victory over Albemarle in the Region 5D championship game.

The Rams finished 11-of-14 from beyond the arc on the night as they avenged an earlier loss to the Patriots in the opening round of The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic last December.

“You’ve got to give them credit for shooting the ball the way they did,” said Albemarle coach Greg Maynard. “That’s just incredible, especially in the first half. But I’m disappointed in our defense too and our effort in the first half. We weren’t getting out on the shooters. You’ve still got to make the shot, but we should’ve had a hand in their face and made it a lot tougher for them.”

Riverside won the opening tip-off and five seconds later, Kevin Hogan drained a 3-pointer to open the game. Jaden Frazier followed with a pair from behind the arc to give the Rams a 13-2 lead with 4:17 left

Carter Wesson drained a triple to pull Albemarle (21-5) within eight, 15-7, but Riverside closed the quarter on a 5-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Tyler Flynn to lead 20-7.

“I just thought we played with very little intensity in the first half,” Maynard said. “With each 3 they hit, we got much worse, and it was like we were shell-shocked.”

The Rams continued to build on their lead in the second quarter. Cameron Koscinski knocked down two more from behind the arc and Tai Schaefer added a putback to extend the lead to 30-9 with 3:16 left in half.

La’mari Parler stopped the bleeding for Albemarle with a pair of free throws, and Jason Breen added jumper, but the Patriots still trailed 37-13 at halftime.

Defensively, Riverside (17-11) limited Albemarle to just 14% shooting in the first 16 minutes of the game.

“I thought we were a little passive attacking, too,” Maynard said. “We were standing around and weren’t penetrating the gaps like we did in the second half. You penetrate the gaps, you kick it out and you’ve got wide-open 3s. It’s the same defense they played against us at Christmas and we beat them. They’ve played it all year long. We know what they were going to play. They are big, they make it tough for you to shoot, but we’ve got some good shooters that didn’t really show it tonight. We just didn’t do a good job of attacking.”

Christian Humes opened third with eight points, including a pair of treys, to pull Albemarle within 42-24 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

The momentum would be short-lived for Albemarle, as Frazier closed the quarter with a trio of 3-pointers and Jamie Ntiamoah added a traditional three-point play to give Riverside a 54-27 lead heading to the fourth.

Humes opened the fourth with five points and TaeVeon Wilson added a pair of layups to pull Albemarle within 58-38 with 4:43 left.

The Patriots got as close as 63-47 with 2:37 to go following a Breen triple, but that was as close as they would get as Riverside maintained a double-digit advantage until the final buzzer sounded.

Albemarle played Riverside pretty even in the second half, but Maynard admitted that the early deficit was too much to overcome.

“We came out and competed in the second half like you have to do the whole game when you get to a regional championship,” Maynard said. “I’m pleased that they competed in the second half, but not happy at all with the way we played in the first half. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole. Give them credit, they made the shots, and when they missed them, 24 [Ntiamoah] got the rebound and put it back in. They deserved it.. They just outplayed us, there’s no doubt about it.”

Ntiamoah and Frazier tallied 15 points apiece to pace Riverside. Koscinski added 13 points and Tyler Carlton finished with eight points.

Humes posted 16 points, all in the second half, to lead Albemarle. Parler tallied 14 points and Breen finished with 11.

Riverside will host Glen Allen Friday in the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals in Loudoun County. Albemarle will travel to Highland Springs to take on the Region 5C champion Springers.

Maynard believes his team can put Tuesday’s showing behind them and be ready on Friday.

“We played a great game [last] Friday with tremendous energy the whole game against a team that beat them three times,” he said. “We just didn’t have it tonight in the first half. As a coach, it’s hard to understand. I think we can come back Friday and play hard against Highland Springs on the road and give it a shot.”

