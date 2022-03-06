Six Virginia wrestlers place at ACC Championships

Six Virginia wrestlers placed at the ACC Championships on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Justin McCoy led the way for the Cavaliers, picking up a pair of wins to advance to the finals at 165 pounds and claim a runner-up finish. He knocked off second-seeded and 20th-ranked Thomas Bullard in the semifinals to earn the finals appearance. It avenged the only loss of the regular season for McCoy who was 14-1 entering the day.

Five Cavaliers took third-place finishes with Patrick McCormick and Quinn Miller both repeating as third-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Miller won three of his four matches with the only loss coming to top-seeded and 14th-ranked Nathan Traxler – a rematch of the regular-season finale that was claimed by Miller.

Jake Keating, who dropped down to 157 pounds this year, took third and placed for the second straight season after finishing as runner-up at 165 pounds a year ago.

Jay Aiello finished third at 197 pounds, facing nationally-ranked opponents in three of his four matches. His lone loss on the day came to ninth-ranked and top-seeded Nino Bonaccorsi of Pitt in the semifinals.

Dylan Cedeno rounded out the place winners for the Hoos with his third-place finish at 141 pounds. After dropping his opening match, Cedeno rallied to knock off sixth-ranked and second-seeded Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina and avenged his opening-round loss with a win over fourth-seeded and 23rd-ranked Collin Gerardi of Virginia Tech.

Michael Battista and Brian Courtney did not place, but locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Championship based on their finish and the NCAA’s allocation system.

In total, eight Cavaliers locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Championships on Sunday, which is tied for second most in program history and matches last year’s total number of qualifiers.

At-large selections for the NCAA Championships will be announced on Wednesday.

“I am really happy with the way we finished up the tournament," Virginia coach Steve Garland. "Those last two rounds were impressive. We did not have a great start to the day and we had to have a heart-to-heart as a team to decide how we would finish. Our guys stepped up and got some big individual wins, rallied as a team and went on a nice run on the back side. Because of their efforts we now have eight guys guaranteed to go to the NCAA Championships.”