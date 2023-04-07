With 12 practices in the books and only a week remaining until Virginia’s spring football game, players have taken enough reps to show off how they’ve improved since last year, enhanced their value to the team or made a positive first impression.

Those two weren’t flying under the radar, though, having filled starting roles previously in their careers.

Additionally, more members of the Cavaliers have earned the attention of their coaches and fellow Hoos by taking advantage of their opportunities during spring drills. Here are six players, who will have varying impact on the 2023 squad, but have each upped their stock over the last month.

Langston ‘Lex’ Long, S

With its entire group of safeties — Langston ‘Lex’ Long, Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary and Coen King — returning from last year’s team, the Cavaliers have experimented with how to get them all on the field. And at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Long has learned how to play linebacker and closer to the line of scrimmage during practices this month.

“Lex is such an intriguing athlete,” UVa linebackers coach Clint Sintim said, “because he’s big, he can run, he’s long and he’s physical. And he’s played a little bit of safety. He’s played a little bit of backer, so there’s a lot there we really like there with Lex, so we’ll see how it develops over time, but I have him now currently, and he’s doing a great job.

“But the more understanding the guy has of the defense,” Sintim continued, “the more you can utilize him in a bunch of different ways.”

Long had 44 tackles this past fall and made five starts with four coming as a free safety and one as a strong safety. His ability to play multiple safety positions plus linebacker provides him a chance for increased playing time come fall.

Michael Diatta, DT

Earlier this week, UVa defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing didn’t hide any of his secrets about the Cavaliers’ plan for junior defensive tackle Michael Diatta.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s going to play a lot for us,” Downing said.

Diatta, through sound fundamentals and better knowledge of his responsibility within the defense, is trending toward being the first defensive tackle off the bench to play in a rotation with returning starters Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui.

Diatta’s most extensive action last fall came during the team’s win at Georgia Tech when he had two tackles for loss and a sack.

Ben Smiley, DE

There’s a little déjà vu here considering fifth-year senior Ben Smiley earned plenty of praise from UVa coach Tony Elliott last spring. But Smiley only started once in the regular season and didn’t make the significant impact some of the Cavaliers’ other defensive linemen did.

Smiley has moved from defensive tackle to defensive end, though, and that is a position defensive ends coach Chris Slade said Smiley fits well at.

“People don’t talk much about Ben Smiley,” Slade said, “but I think Ben Smiley can be one of the best defensive linemen in the ACC this year. He has loads of potential. He’s super explosive and very intentional in what he wants to do. He plays hard. He works hard. He can rush the passer.”

Perhaps, there’s more opportunity for Smiley at end as a backup to Kam Butler, who played almost every snap last fall, than there is on the interior behind Carter and Faumui.

Ugonna Nnanna, OL

It’s fair to assess that when Virginia added Houston transfer offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna this past winter, there was some unknown about exactly how he’d help the Cavaliers’ offensive line.

For the Cougars he never started a game, but played in eight over the past three seasons. Nnanna has taken first-team reps at right guard with the Hoos, though, and first-year offensive line coach Terry Heffernan said Nnanna’s transition to UVa has worked seamlessly.

“He’s a great guy, which helps,” Heffernan said, “and he works his tail off and I think everybody has looked and has seen that, appreciated that.

“And it’s a young group,” Heffernan said, “so by bringing in an older guy, I think there’s a lot of younger guys who have looked to him and said, ‘Hey, how do you get ready for a lift? How do you get ready for practice? How do you study your football? What questions do you ask?’ And he’s done a wonderful job having a great process in all of those things and in a lot of ways he’s helped mentor and bring along some of our younger guys.”

If Nnanna keeps taking on those duties plus executes well enough on the field, he’ll play more than he did at Houston.

Anthony Colandrea, QB

He’s not in contention now for Virginia’s top quarterback spot like Muskett and Jay Woolfolk are, but mid-year enrollee signal-caller Anthony Colandrea is making the most of the snaps he’s taken, which is encouraging for his future and the coming years for the Cavaliers.

“The young kid Colandrea has stood out,” UVa quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb said when he was asked about the less experienced quarterbacks on the roster.

“You’ll see him,” Lamb said, “and I think he’s got a handshake with just about everybody on the team and support staff. But he’s a talented young kid who loves the game of football so that helps, and he’s gone through some lulls, but his bad is getting better and you can see he’s catching along quicker. And you got to remember and it’s hard to believe, but he’s still supposed to be in high school with this mid-year stuff, so he’s ahead of the curve.”

Jaden Gibson, WR

Another mid-year enrollee who should still be in high school is wide receiver Jaden Gibson, who both Muskett and Woolfolk mentioned as part of UVa’s top group of pass-catchers.

“Jaden Gibson has stepped up as a true freshman right now,” Woolfolk said.

Prior to arriving at UVa in January, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder starred at Rabun County High in Georgia, where he set state records for career receiving yards (5,124), career touchdown receptions (59) and single-season touchdown receptions (29 in 2022).