Six intriguing matchups on the 2021 Central Virginia high school football schedule

With the return of high school football to Central Virginia this fall, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming season.
It’s been three months since the last high school football game was played during a COVID-altered spring season and the excitement has carried over to the summer as players, coaches and fans look forward to a return to football Friday nights in the fall.
Practices start in two weeks and the first games of the season are just six weeks away.
With the season quickly approaching, here are several games to watch this fall.
Brookville at Fluvanna County
When: Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
The two teams have met only once, but the matchup was one to remember. The Flucos lost on the road to the Bees in 2018 in the first round of the 2018 Region 3C playoffs. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds led Fluvanna County in that game and will be back at the helm for the Flucos again this season. After a disappointing spring campaign earlier this year, this game could set the tone for the remainder of the season for Fluvanna.
Orange County at Charlottesville
When: Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
This game will serve as the Jefferson District opener for two young teams expecting to build off the shortened spring season. After a pair of solid campaigns, Hornets coach Jesse Lohr is hoping his team continues to build momentum. Quarterback Paul Poirier had an outstanding first season in charge of the offense and should only get better. Orange County has won 11 of 15 meetings between the two programs and owns a three-game winning streak against the Black Knights. Charlottesville Coach Eric Sherry played a lot of young players during the spring and that game experience should only give the Black Knights' confidence heading into the fall.
Madison County at William Monroe
When: Sept 17, 7 p.m.
William Monroe hopes to continue its recent success in this rivalry game as the Mitchell Morris era begins in Stanardsville. The Greene Dragons have won 10 of the past 16 matchups between the two programs and won seven straight against the Mountaineers under former coach Jon Rocha. William Monroe’s spring season got off to good start before being cut short due to COVID-19 contract tracing. The Dragons lost 16 seniors to graduation, but still have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball returning. Larry Helmick is entering his second season at Madison County and looks to continue his rebuild of the program. The Mountaineers have dedicated themselves to year-round training and with the likes of returning players Wade Fox and Matthew Sacra, could be a team on the rise.
Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle
When: Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle has won 10 of the past 17 meetings between the two programs, including three in a row. Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors won four games during the shortened spring season and narrowly missed out on a Region 3C playoff berth. Western’s defense was stout all season and returning standouts Ross Bassett and Dakota Howell will look to continue that success. Albemarle returns a very potent offense, led by running back Ebenezer McCarthy and quarterback Jacob King. The Patriots are looking to erase the memory of a 36-0 loss to Western in March.
Monticello at Western Albemarle
When: Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Although Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle is regarded as one of the top rivalries in Central Virginia, the annual football matchup between the Mustangs and Warriors isn’t far behind. Monticello has won 12 of 17 meetings, but it is the past two matchups that have added fire to the rivalry. MHS has rallied to win each of the past two games in overtime. The Mustangs won four games during the shortened spring season, but must replace talented playmakers such as UVa signees Malachi Fields and Will Trent. The Warriors return quarterback Nathan Simon and running back Kaden Morrow, who will likely take over as the featured back this fall.
Louisa County vs. Goochland
When: Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Louisa County has captured the past four Jefferson District championships and have won 26 straight district games. The Lions have not lost a regular season game to a district foe since a 54-42 defeat against Charlottesville in the 2016 regular season finale. Goochland rejoins the Jefferson District after a decade of dominance in the James River District. Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson and defensive tackle Qwenton Spellman anchor a hungry Lions squad that lost in the Region 4B semifinals. The two teams have met three times since 2003, with Goochland winning two of those three matchups. Louisa County won the last meeting, 28-7 in 2010.