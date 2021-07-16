Six intriguing matchups on the 2021 Central Virginia high school football schedule

With the return of high school football to Central Virginia this fall, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming season.

It’s been three months since the last high school football game was played during a COVID-altered spring season and the excitement has carried over to the summer as players, coaches and fans look forward to a return to football Friday nights in the fall.

Practices start in two weeks and the first games of the season are just six weeks away.

With the season quickly approaching, here are several games to watch this fall.

Brookville at Fluvanna County

When: Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The two teams have met only once, but the matchup was one to remember. The Flucos lost on the road to the Bees in 2018 in the first round of the 2018 Region 3C playoffs. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds led Fluvanna County in that game and will be back at the helm for the Flucos again this season. After a disappointing spring campaign earlier this year, this game could set the tone for the remainder of the season for Fluvanna.

Orange County at Charlottesville

When: Sept. 10, 7 p.m.