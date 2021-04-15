Sintim excited for a more normal second season as Virginia’s defensive line coach

When Clint Sintim returned to his alma mater, he was excited to put his stamp on Virginia’s experienced defensive line and coach in front of the Scott Stadium fans who once cheered for him as a player.

By the end of his first season, the Cavaliers were accustomed to social distancing and quiet stadiums.

The team dealt with COVID-19 protocols on a daily basis, and Sintim’s position group even faced additional attrition that made his first season tougher. Injuries and health issues came in bunches, and an emerging star at the position transferred in November.

“Interestingly enough, as a coach, the pandemic has been my normal,” Sintim said. “I joke with the some of the coaches, they tell me about things that normally go on here and I say, ‘Really guys when we go back, that’s gonna be new for me.’”

Sintim calls it “a blessing” to be back at UVa, where he played from 2005-08. He served as a team captain during the 2008 season, earning second team All-ACC honors. He enjoys being in Charlottesville, but his first season came with what felt like non-stop challenges.