Sintim excited for a more normal second season as Virginia’s defensive line coach

When Clint Sintim returned to his alma mater, he was excited to put his stamp on Virginia’s experienced defensive line and coach in front of the Scott Stadium fans who once cheered for him as a player.
By the end of his first season, the Cavaliers were accustomed to social distancing and quiet stadiums.
The team dealt with COVID-19 protocols on a daily basis, and Sintim’s position group even faced additional attrition that made his first season tougher. Injuries and health issues came in bunches, and an emerging star at the position transferred in November.
“Interestingly enough, as a coach, the pandemic has been my normal,” Sintim said. “I joke with the some of the coaches, they tell me about things that normally go on here and I say, ‘Really guys when we go back, that’s gonna be new for me.’”
Sintim calls it “a blessing” to be back at UVa, where he played from 2005-08. He served as a team captain during the 2008 season, earning second team All-ACC honors. He enjoys being in Charlottesville, but his first season came with what felt like non-stop challenges.
As Sintim's first season neared its end, the Cavaliers were so depleted along the defensive front that they moved offensive linemen over to the defensive side of the ball just to have enough bodies on game day.
Aaron Faumui, an impact defensive end, opted out of the season before it began. Sintim attempted to build a relationship with the junior virtually, with Faumui multiple time zones away in Hawaii. The relationship continues to grow now, with Faumui back in Charlottesville.
“Just trying to insert myself however I can, building the foundation, building the relationship, trying to be a guy that he can trust and in turn a guy I can trust,” Sintim said.
Jowon Briggs, a sophomore star, unexpectedly decided to transfer from the program in the middle of the 2020 season. Briggs joined Cincinnati’s program, moving closer to home. Richard Burney, a sixth-year senior, ended his career early in the fall due to health issues.
Even freshman defensive end Nusi Malani dealt with injuries late in the season, hurting the team’s depth. That left the group with a pair of veterans in JMU graduate transfer defensive end Adeeb Atariwa, who was adjusting to playing defensive end after being a defensive tackle with the Dukes, and senior Mandy Alonso.
Freshman Jahmeer Carter filled a role in the middle of the defensive line after Briggs left the program. He performed admirably as a true freshman, and he’s a breakout candidate at nose tackle position within Virginia’s 3-4 defense.
“Jahmeer has been exceptional this whole spring,” Alonso said.
Alonso, Atariwa, Carter, Faumui and Malani, return to the program in 2021. Add in players like sophomore defensive end Ben Smiley III and redshirt freshman lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye, and the Cavaliers march toward fall with depth at the position.
“I feel a lot better about it, to be honest,” Sintim said. “Going into the Boston College game I believe we had like five defensive linemen … now having a little bit more depth, having some younger guys who are maturing and getting older, I think it really helps out the cause and really creates competition.”
The Cavaliers believe the upperclassmen returners can take a noticeable step forward, turning a solid position group into a more dynamic trio. Alonso put together a strong offseason, according to coaches, and he’s jumped into the top level of the program’s strength training rankings.
“I wanted to make a statement that I came back for a reason, not just to come back for one more season,” Alonso said.
Atariwa came back for another shot at the FBS level and to complete his master’s degree in systems engineering. He’s eager to take a step forward on the field after last season brought a learning curve as he moved from dominating FCS peers to battling with ACC competition.
“I learned that it does take a lot more, I guess you’d say,” Atariwa said. “It was definitely an adjustment coming in and playing in a higher league, but from that I’ve learned. I’ve gotten stronger, faster, you know, just learning to be more competitive.”
He’s also excited about the chance to play in front of full ACC stadiums. That’s an excitement he shares with his position coach.
After one of the most unusual seasons in recent college football history, programs are hopeful for a more normal 2021 fall season. For Sintim, that means Charlottesville will likely start feeling more like the place he grew to love 15 years ago.
“I think I’ll appreciate it even more when things become a little bit more normal and we get fans back in the stands and I can really embrace the UVa environment that I know it really can be when the world opens back up,” Sintim said.