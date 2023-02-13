Aidan Sims has hit a lot of big shots during his first year on the Western Albemarle boys basketball team.

No shot was more important than Monday night’s game-winning 3-pointer that lifted the Warriors to a 57-54 victory over Albemarle in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game.

“You’ve got to have a tremendous amount of toughness to win here," Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said, "and we came up with just enough toughness tonight.”

Sims finished with 10 points, but none were more important than the game-winner. Western Albemarle led 54-48 with 1:42 left in the game before Albemarle generated a furious comeback to tie the game at 54-54 with 12 seconds left.

Carter Wesson sparked the comeback for Albemarle, scoring six points in the final two minutes, including a clutch fade-away jumper in the lane with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 54-54.

Western Albemarle pushed the ball into the front court with six seconds left and Maynard called timeout to draw up the final play.

“We were in our typical out-of-bounds play, except we gave them a couple of different options,” Maynard said. “We told them to drive it in there and see if you can get a kick [out]. Alex Keeton made a great pass and of course, Aidan made a big-time shot.”

Sims had a quick chat with Keeton before he inbounded the ball. Keeton drove to the lane and when the defender collapsed, the senior point guard kicked it to Sims in front of his bench. The junior sharpshooter wasted little time and splashed one home as the buzzer sounded for the win.

“We knew they were going to try to double-team Wes [Gobble] coming off that screen,” Sims said. “I told Alex, that I was going to be open if you go on that left side because the offside defender was playing a little bit down. Alex went my way and we got the shot off and fortunately it went in.”

Sims’ game-winner put an exclamation point on epic performance from both teams.

Western Albemarle (21-3) was clicking on all cylinders to start the game and had its way offensively, both on the inside and from the perimeter.

Wes Gobble scored seven points and Josh Sime had a pair of tough finishes inside as the Warriors closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 17-5 lead after eight minutes.

“Last time we played them, it was 16-5, so we had to come out and step on their neck," Sims said. "They’re a great team, but we knew we had to execute our plan and that’s what we did.”

Western went back to work to start the second as Gobble drained his third trey of the game and Sime scored in transition to stretch the lead to 23-6 with 5:23 left in the first half.

“We were pretty aggressive,” Maynard said. “We wanted to run our stuff, but we wanted to drive out of a lot of it because they’re so aggressive with us, so we sort of have to do that. We have to fight fire with fire. I thought we did a really nice job with that.”

In need of a spark, Albemarle (21-3) turned to its press and it paid off with a 6-0 run that was capped by a layup from Christian Humes to trim the Western lead to 23-12 with 3:41 left in the first half.

After a timeout, the Warriors started to solve the press, which led to Sime and Dahl getting easy looks in transition and Sims burying a trey from the top of the key to extend the Western lead to 30-12 with 1:28 left in the first half.

Albemarle regained momentum just before halftime when Carter Wesson closed the half with six straight points to make it a 30-19 game.

The Patriots continued to push the envelope in the third as they chipped away at the lead. Humes tallied six points and La’mari Parler added five more to trim the lead to 41-39 with eight minutes to play and set up the incredible ending.

“They sort of turned it into a rugby game, which is usually what they do when they’re behind,” Maynard said. “Sometimes we didn’t handle that well, but we handled it well enough.”

Sime finished with a team-high 18 points to lead Western Albemarle. Gobble tallied 15 points and Sims finished with 10.

Carter Wesson led all scorers with 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Parler tallied nine points and Ben Wesson and Christan Humes finished with eight apiece.

Both teams will move on to regional play on Friday.

Western Albemarle will host a regional quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined. Albemarle is the No. 2 seed in their sub-regional and will host William Fleming at 7 p.m.

Maynard couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“I’m ready to head to regionals, but I’m going to enjoy this,” he said.