Simon shines in return as Western Albemarle tops Charlottesville

Nathan Simon suffered a season-ending injury in mid-October last year, derailing what had been a career year for him at quarterback

The Western Albemarle quarterback returned to action Friday night and looked better than ever as he led the Warriors to a 42-6 road victory over Charlottesville in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.

He completed 6-of-10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Western Albemarle extended its winning streak to five straight games over their district rivals at Thomas G. Theodose Stadium.

Simon's favorite target in the passing game was Jaden Steppe, who caught three passes for 60 yards and a pair of scores, which helped diversify Western Albemarle’s patented power rushing game.

“I’ve been working with [Steppe] almost every day, a lot of offseason work and a lot of preparation, fighting through injuries,” Simon said. “We’re not as strong of a team as last year, but we’re going to make it work.”

But it was Charlottesville (0-1) that raised some eyebrows early on with the first touchdown of the game. Following a fumble recovery from Jeremiah Walker, the Black Knights marched 68 yards on nine plays, capped by QB Sethaun Nowell’s 32-yard touchdown strike to Walker.

The extra point was blocked, leaving the Black Knights with a 6-0 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

The lead would be short-lived, as Western Albemarle opened up its ariel arsenal. Two plays later, Simon rolled to his left and hit wide-out Jack Intihar in stride down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown. Ben Dougald split the uprights on the extra point to give the Warriors a 7-6 lead with 1:07 left in the first.

After an hour weather delay, Western Albemarle went back to work offensively. Bubba Shifflett added to the lead with a touchdown on a toss sweep from four yards out to give Western Albemarle a 14-6 lead with 7:26 left in the half.

Charlottesville tried to answer, but Grant Karczewski blocked a field goal attempt to get the ball back to the Warriors. Steppe got behind the Charlottesville defense and Simon hit him in stride for a 54-yard touchdown strike and a 21-6 lead with 1:19 left in the half.

Steppe credits former Western Albemarle standout Joey Burch for making sure he was ready when his number was called.

“I’ve been preparing for four years now, from JV to varsity,” Steppe said. “Joey [Burch] has passed on a lot to me, so I was ready. Coach [Ed] Redmond prepared me for this night and we got it done.”

The third quarter was more of the same, as Western continued to execute offensively. Simon showcased his scrambling ability to start the third when he scored from nine yards out on a bootleg to the left to stretch the lead to 28-6 with 7:21 left.

Later in the corner, the senior quarterback tossed his third touchdown pass of the night, this one a nine-yard strike to Steppe for a 35-6 advantage.

The Western reserves got into the act in the fourth quarter as freshman Gray Heilman found Camden King on a 25-yard touchdown strike for his first varsity touchdown to cap the scoring.

Bubba Shifflett had an impressive night in his first contest as the Warriors' featured back. The senior running back rushed for a game-high 108 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He also had 19 yards receiving and posted 3.5 tackles and an interception on defense.

Ross Bassett led the defensive charge with five tackles.

For Western Albemarle, it was nice to get a win in the opener.

“The seniors last year, they set a standard for us and we’re going to live up to it,” Simon said.

Steppe can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish.

“I think we’re going to be way more balanced this year,” he said. “Of course, we’re going to run the rock, because that’s what we do, but we’re going to have the passing game along with that, so we’re going to bring everything.”