Signing Day roundup: Several local players sign with Division I programs

In a much more subdued National Signing Day than usual, a total of five high school football players from Central Virginia signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football on Wednesday.
In addition to Covenant's Jonas Sanker and Malachi Fields signing to play for Virginia, Louisa County running back Robert Morgan IV, Orange County defensive back Douglas Newsome and Woodberry Forest linebacker Jianni Woodson-Brooks completed a life-long dream to play collegiate football.
Morgan signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Howard University after a sensational junior campaign with the Lions. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back rushed for 601 yards and scored 13 touchdowns while averaging a robust 9.1 yards per carry for a Louisa County team that won its third straight Jefferson District title. Morgan earned all-district and all-region honors.
On special teams, he averaged 23.5 yards per return and posted 30 tackles and racked up 30 tackles and five pass breakups.
“It feels great to finally be a part of my new family,” Morgan said. “The last few months, I’ve just been craving to sign, to finally be an official Bison and yes, it’s everything I hoped for.”
Morgan's season ended on a sour note when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in the first quarter of the regular season finale. It turned out to be his final game as a Lion. With his senior season of high school football delayed because of COVID-19, Morgan elected to graduate from Louisa in December and enroll at Howard early so he can get a jump start on spring practice.
Recovered from his injury, Morgan said he’s been working out three days a week and running during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay in shape. He’s excited about “getting his Historical Black College and University experience and education.”
Like Morgan, Douglas Newsome has overcome an injury in his football career. The Orange County senior defensive back was rewarded Wednesday when he signed to play at Charlotte.
As a junior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Newsome was a two-way standout for the Hornets. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 20 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for 96 yards on the ground. Defensively, he tallied 21 tackles, including two for a loss, and three pass breakups
That production in the secondary caught the attention of 49ers football coach Will Healy and earned him a spot on the team.
Like Morgan and Newsome, Woodson-Brooks also will be playing Division I football. The Woodberry Forest standout has accepted an appointment to play football at the United States Naval Academy.
As a junior he tallied 80 tackles, including 46 solo stops, while playing linebacker and safety for the Tigers. He also registered 12 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Woodson-Brooks hopes to have a similar impact in Annapolis.
“I get an opportunity to pursue my dreams, while serving my country,” Woodson-Brooks said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!