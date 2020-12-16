Signing Day roundup: Several local players sign with Division I programs

In a much more subdued National Signing Day than usual, a total of five high school football players from Central Virginia signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football on Wednesday.

In addition to Covenant's Jonas Sanker and Malachi Fields signing to play for Virginia, Louisa County running back Robert Morgan IV, Orange County defensive back Douglas Newsome and Woodberry Forest linebacker Jianni Woodson-Brooks completed a life-long dream to play collegiate football.

Morgan signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Howard University after a sensational junior campaign with the Lions. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back rushed for 601 yards and scored 13 touchdowns while averaging a robust 9.1 yards per carry for a Louisa County team that won its third straight Jefferson District title. Morgan earned all-district and all-region honors.

On special teams, he averaged 23.5 yards per return and posted 30 tackles and racked up 30 tackles and five pass breakups.

“It feels great to finally be a part of my new family,” Morgan said. “The last few months, I’ve just been craving to sign, to finally be an official Bison and yes, it’s everything I hoped for.”