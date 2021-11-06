Shuford tosses three touchdown passes in Woodberry Forest's win over Fork Union

WOODBERRY FOREST — Harley Shuford assumed the starting quarterback job at Woodberry Forest midway through the season.

The junior signal caller has made the most of the opportunity, leading the team to a 2-2 mark, including an impressive 41-12 home victory over Fork Union Military Academy on Friday at Johnson Stadium.

Shuford completed 12-of-18 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers extended their winning streak in their series with the Blue Devils to eight straight games.

Woodberry Forest’s offense scored on three of its first four possessions as the Tigers raced out to a 34-6 halftime lead. After both teams exchanged three-and-outs on their first possessions, the Tigers offense went to work.

On the first scoring drive, Shuford channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes as he flipped a pass to Landon Ellis for a 24-yard touchdown to give Woodberry a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

The junior quarterback found the end zone himself on the next possession when he called his own number and scored on third and goal from the 1 to extend the lead to 14-0 with 39 seconds left in the first.