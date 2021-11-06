Shuford tosses three touchdown passes in Woodberry Forest's win over Fork Union

WOODBERRY FOREST — Harley Shuford assumed the starting quarterback job at Woodberry Forest midway through the season.
The junior signal caller has made the most of the opportunity, leading the team to a 2-2 mark, including an impressive 41-12 home victory over Fork Union Military Academy on Friday at Johnson Stadium.
Shuford completed 12-of-18 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers extended their winning streak in their series with the Blue Devils to eight straight games.
Woodberry Forest’s offense scored on three of its first four possessions as the Tigers raced out to a 34-6 halftime lead. After both teams exchanged three-and-outs on their first possessions, the Tigers offense went to work.
On the first scoring drive, Shuford channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes as he flipped a pass to Landon Ellis for a 24-yard touchdown to give Woodberry a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
The junior quarterback found the end zone himself on the next possession when he called his own number and scored on third and goal from the 1 to extend the lead to 14-0 with 39 seconds left in the first.
The offense wasn't the only group that would get in on the scoring act for Woodberry Forest. The Tigers' defense and special teams both put points on the board in the second quarter to help WFS pull further ahead.
Lucas Osada booted a 27-yard field goal to give Woodberry Forest points on three straight possessions and extend the lead to 17-0 with 7:05 left in the half.
On the ensuing play from scrimmage, an errant Fork Union snap led to Armel Murkan’s 2-yard scoop and score that gave WFS a 24-0 lead with 6:56 left in the half.
“We’re a momentum team,” Shuford said. “Once we really start going, you can’t really stop us. We had a little lull there in the second quarter. We’re playing our best football when we’re airing it out, when the run game is working and we strive off that momentum which is the key to this offense.”
Trailing big, Fork Union got on the board when Kieran Meyer hit Dominique Julius on an 80-yard touchdown strike to trim lead to 24-6 with 6:45 left in the second quarter.
Shuford fired right back for Woodberry, tossing his second touchdown pass of the half with 4:34 left, a nice 21-yard strike to Anthony Leo on a comeback route for a 31-6 lead. Shuford, who took over for Leo at quarterback earlier this season, said it’s been a smooth transition.
“Obviously it was a big change we made halfway through the year, but the offense really welcomed me,” Shuford said. “The coaches made it really simple for me to really dive into this scheme and really make plays for the offense.”
The Tigers added another score just before halftime when Osada drilled a 44-yard field goal to with six seconds left to stretch the lead to 34-6 at intermission.
In the second half, it was more of the same as Shuford continued to find success through the air. The Shuford-Ellis connection found the end zone yet again, this time on a well-thrown 14-yard fade route to give the Tigers a commanding 41-6 lead.
Despite the deficit, Fork Union continued to fight. Meyer connected with Julius, then the Blue Devils receiver spun out of a tackle and raced 57 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds to wrap up the scoring.
Woodberry Forest closes out the season next Saturday when it hosts rival Episcopal in the 120th edition of “The Game.”
The rivalry matchup wasn’t played last season because of COVID-19, but the importance of "The Game" is at an all-time high.
Shuford was on the freshman team two years ago, so this will be his first opportunity to take part in this rivalry game. He’s excited to leave his mark on the contest.
“This will be my first time really in it,” he said. “Obviously this is a dream of mine since I was a kid. I’m really excited for it.”