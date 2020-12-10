Shorthanded Virginia women's basketball team falls to unbeaten Clemson

“It's been tough," Thompson said. "I haven't slept much. You know, just try to figure things out and strategize and just put them in the best situation possible. We know what we want to do, but when you just don't have the bodies and you have to be conscious of legs and fatigue and all those things. It’s an uphill battle, but we’re built for it. I have said several times before that we're a blue-collar team and even though in moments we might look finesse, our attitude is definitely not that. But it's not easy, but it is what it is and we're going to continue to show up and believe and know that we have enough and we're going to stick together and just continue to push through it.”