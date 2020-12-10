Shorthanded Virginia women's basketball team falls to unbeaten Clemson

Clemson used a balanced scoring effort to overcome a career day from Virginia's Amandine Toi and pick up a 71-55 victory over the shorthanded Cavaliers on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena in the ACC opener for both teams.
The Tigers (6-0, 1-0 ACC) had seven players score seven points or more in the win Danae McNeal led the way for Clemson, finishing with 11 points off the bench on 5-of-10 shooting. Gabby Elliott added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Kendall Spray added nine points for the Tigers.
Clemson, which played 13 players during Thursday's game, shot 43.1% from the field while holding Virginia (0-4, 0-1) to 29.5% shooting.
"Clemson was a tough team," said Virginia coach Tina Thompson, who only had seven players available on Thursday. "They played hard, they go downhill, they play a lot of people and we don't have a lot of people to play."
Toi had the best scoring output over her UVa career, finishing with a career-high 23 points. The redshirt sophomore was particularly effective from 3-point range, finishing 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.
"I'm working on my shots and on getting better every day," Toi said. "I just want to do what we got to do to win and just to be competitive on the court. So, that's what I've been doing.”
Carole Miller also had a solid outing for the Wahoos, finishing with eight points, five rebounds four assists. Miller played the entire 40 minutes for the Cavaliers, while Toi logged 39 points of floor time. The extended minutes for Toi and Miller come as Virginia deals with a depleted roster.
“Really proud of [Toi's] effort and Carole," Thompson said. "They're playing an unbelievable amount of minutes day in and day out. Not just in the game, but in practice. I mean, their maturity and veteran-ship is just something that we're relying on right now. So, they even have a lot of reps in practice but it's the reality that we have to have in order for us to be able to prepare and get it right, or at least attempt to going into the game. So really,really proud of my kids.”
The injuries are taking their toll on Thompson's squad. Last week, the Cavaliers were forced to cancel a matchup with George Washington because they only had six available players.
On Monday, the program announced that forwards Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic will miss the remainder of the season with injuries. In addition to those season-ending injuries, the Cavaliers also announced that sophomore guard Dylan Horton has opted out of playing the remainder of the season and junior forward Dani Lawson will be out for "an extended period of time" with a leg injury.
The injuries don't stop there. Forward Meg Jefferson, who suffered an injury in the Cavaliers' loss to James Madison, missed Thursday's game and is considered day-to-day. Deja Bristol, who also was injured during the JMU game, logged 19 minutes on Thursday, finishing with four points and four rebounds.
"I'm extremely proud of my kids," Thompson said. "I mean, we went into this game, knowing that we had six [healthy players], and Deja tried to tough it out so we had her for part of the game, but I thought that we played really tough and we were very resilient."
While Virginia dealt with a lack of healthy players, Clemson's depth was on full display Thursday. The Tigers got 40 points from bench players.
Thompson said the lack of available players has been challenging.
“It's been tough," Thompson said. "I haven't slept much. You know, just try to figure things out and strategize and just put them in the best situation possible. We know what we want to do, but when you just don't have the bodies and you have to be conscious of legs and fatigue and all those things. It’s an uphill battle, but we’re built for it. I have said several times before that we're a blue-collar team and even though in moments we might look finesse, our attitude is definitely not that. But it's not easy, but it is what it is and we're going to continue to show up and believe and know that we have enough and we're going to stick together and just continue to push through it.”
Virginia returns to action on Sunday when it travels to Florida State for its first conference road game of the season. The game, which is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m., will air locally on MASN.
