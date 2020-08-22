Shim family feeling effects of COVID-19 in a variety of ways

“It was hard not to be worried about him, but I knew that his patients were his utmost priority and he had to dedicate himself to their care,” she said. “He has been extra careful so that he doesn’t bring the disease home, so many nights he has been sleeping in a different room in one side of the house to protect the family.”

Dr. Shim admitted the past several months haven’t been easy.

“I’m very proud of all my colleagues who have worked so hard,” he said. “I think that this pandemic is very unique, but it will definitely end in due time, hopefully with a good vaccine becoming available in the near future.”

As for Abi Shim, the virus has had a major impact on her ability to continue to improve her game. With no practices or team structure, she had to remain self-motivated.

“What I learned about myself is that I really thrive in the discipline of a team setting and experiences,” Shim said. “Motivating myself to get out there, day in and day out, to condition and to sharpen my skills was difficult at times.”

That’s when her sister, Lizzy, stepped in.

The junior striker for Virginia field hockey team had Abi join her for her daily workout sessions, which helped her stay active.