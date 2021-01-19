Shifflett guides Western Albemarle boys basketball team to road win over Albemarle

Andrew Shifflett knew this season would be a big one for him as he assumed the role of Western Albemarle’s team leader and main scoring option.

The senior guard showcased both attributes Tuesday night as the Warriors knocked off crosstown rival Albemarle, 56-52.

“Coach talked to me about getting into a bigger role this year,” Shifflett said. “I got into the lane and was able to make some big shots, which is something that I’ve been working on in the offseason, filling some spots we lost from last year. It definitely went my way tonight.”

Shifflett poured in a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the second half as Western Albemarle (1-1, 1-1 Jefferson District) bounced back from Saturday’s season-opening loss to Fluvanna County.

“After our last game, that was our main goal to come out and just have the intensity to win,” Shifflett said. “I think that was something that was lacking in our first game. We came out [Tuesday night] and showed that everyone on the court really wanted to win.”

Western Albemarle was clicking on all cylinders early on thanks to Shifflett, who scored four points in the opening quarter as the Warriors built a 9-5 lead.