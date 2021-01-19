Shifflett guides Western Albemarle boys basketball team to road win over Albemarle

Andrew Shifflett knew this season would be a big one for him as he assumed the role of Western Albemarle’s team leader and main scoring option.
The senior guard showcased both attributes Tuesday night as the Warriors knocked off crosstown rival Albemarle, 56-52.
“Coach talked to me about getting into a bigger role this year,” Shifflett said. “I got into the lane and was able to make some big shots, which is something that I’ve been working on in the offseason, filling some spots we lost from last year. It definitely went my way tonight.”
Shifflett poured in a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the second half as Western Albemarle (1-1, 1-1 Jefferson District) bounced back from Saturday’s season-opening loss to Fluvanna County.
“After our last game, that was our main goal to come out and just have the intensity to win,” Shifflett said. “I think that was something that was lacking in our first game. We came out [Tuesday night] and showed that everyone on the court really wanted to win.”
Western Albemarle was clicking on all cylinders early on thanks to Shifflett, who scored four points in the opening quarter as the Warriors built a 9-5 lead.
The strong play continued into the second quarter for Western. Josh Sime scored five points, including a big three-point play, to give the Warriors a 22-13 lead with 3:51 left in the half.
After a slow shooting start, Albemarle found its legs at the end of the second quarter. Josh Morse scored 10 points in the stanza and Christian Humes converted an offensive rebound into a three-point play to give the Patriots their first lead, 23-22, with 54 seconds left in the first half.
Sime added a free throw for Western on the next possession to tie the game at 23-23 at intermission.
The third quarter was more of the same with both teams trading leads. Shifflett scored four points to give the Warriors a 31-24 lead midway through the quarter. Albemarle answered with an 11-3 run, including a layup off an offensive rebound from Will Hornsby, to take a 35-34 lead with 22 seconds left.
The AHS lead would again be short-lived. On Western’s next possession, Sime drove to the basket and banked home a shot as the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors a 36-35 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth, the Warriors continued to pound the ball inside. Shifflett scored five points and James Meenan added a layup off a nice shuffle pass from Sime to stretch the lead to 46-38 with 2:44 left.
Albemarle (1-1, 1-1) didn’t go away quietly.
Carter Wesson hit a clutch 3-pointer and, after a steal, Humes buried a circus 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to trim the lead to 53-52. The Patriots called timeout after the shot, but did not have any remaining, resulting in a technical foul. Isaac Sumpter hit a free throw to make it a 54-52 game, then Lucas Farmer added two more free throws in the final 1.8 seconds to seal the win for the Warriors.
“It’s always a war,” Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. “We know each other so well, it’s tough to run our offenses against each other because we know what’s coming. They all turn into slugfests, but we showed a lot of toughness tonight.”
Shifflett had nine points in the final quarter to spark the victory
“He played like a man,” Maynard said. “He’s really improved and gotten stronger. He definitely took over in stretches in this game.”
Morse had 14 points to lead Albemarle, while Humes finished with 13 more off the bench.
Sumpter and Sime each added 11 points for Western Albemarle.
Shifflett was excited with the result.
“When you see the game on the calendar, you usually circle it because it’s always a big crowd coming in. Either way, you know it’s going to be a competitive matchup,” Shifflett said. “Every time you come into this gym or come to Western Albemarle, you know it’s going to be a great game, you’ve just got to be ready to play.”