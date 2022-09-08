Shields, Garrett lead Fluvanna County volleyball team past Nelson County

PALMYRA — Faith Shields and Isabelle Garrett were starters on last year’s Fluvanna County volleyball team that qualified for the Region 3C playoffs.

The duo showcased their hunger to make another postseason run Thursday night during the Flucos' 25-17, 25-6, 25-8 victory over Nelson County in Palmyra.

Shields tallied five service points, 21 assists and five aces as the maestro of the Flucos' offense. Garrett chipped in eight service points and added five kills in her expanded role as an outside hitter in the Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett’s squad.

“We’ve been working really hard every single day for the two hours [of practice] we have and we mainly work on ball control, because that is the whole start of everything,” Shields said. “Without ball control, you can’t get a good offense.”

It was a back-and-forth game early in the first set as both teams took turns with the lead. Delanie Brown tallied four straight service points to rally Nelson from a 3-0 deficit and give the Governors a 4-3 lead.

Fluvanna County (6-2) answered with a strong run of its own, thanks to a seven-point burst from Brooke Napier. Shields then found Garrett and Molly McCall for back-to-back kills to cap the set with a 25-17 victory.

“I give a lot of credit to my passers tonight,” Shields said. “They did a phenomenal job and really made it easy to have really good connections with my hitters tonight.”

The Flucos carried the momentum from that strong finish in the opening set over into the second set, where the Flucos went ahead early and never looked back. Garrett was once again the catalyst as she tallied six points from the service line to ignite the rally.

“As a returning player, I think my mood and my attitude toward everybody comes from the players around me,” Garrett said. “I really strive to be better for my teammates and that’s a real goal for me, to be a good teammate, and I think that’s where my play came from tonight.”

Napier added seven more points to give Fluvanna County a 21-5 advantage before Shields capped the set with another spike to give her team a 25-7 victory and a 2-0 advantage in the match.

Nelson County (1-5) tried to answer in the third set when Chandler Giles hammered a spike through two defenders to tie things up at 5-5.

The rally would be short-lived.

Shelby Crawford served up seven points in a row and Makayla Gentry slammed home five kills in the third set alone as Fluvanna County took the third set 25-8 to complete the sweep.

Gentry led all hitters with seven kills for the Flucos. Libero Jillian Davis contributed seven service points and three aces in the win, while McCall finished with three kills.

For Nelson County, Brown led the way with seven points, two aces and a pair of kills. Giles also contributed a pair of spikes for the Governors. ​