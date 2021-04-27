Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz tops UVa's Navarro at Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

Vamos!
Fans in attendance at the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open on Tuesday afternoon heard the Spanish word at least a half-dozen times from Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz.
It was just one of many ways the No. 2 seed — a native of Egypt who trains out of Spain — was trying to fire herself up in her first-round match against University of Virginia star Emma Navarro.
“One of my strengths is my mentality — I always try and play with passion and my heart,” Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz said. “That’s what makes me play better and enjoy it out there.”
Huge groundstrokes didn’t hurt her cause, either, as Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz pounded Navarro from the baseline en route to a 6-4, 6-1 win.
“My forehand is one of my biggest weapons, especially on clay,” Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz said. “I used it very well today.
“I managed to get out of the first set, and then I took that confidence and it just went very well from there.”
Navarro, the No. 2-ranked college player, was playing as a wild card. She said the match was definitely a good learning experience.
“I’m very grateful to have had this opportunity,” Navarro said. “She was tough for sure — heavy forehand and backhand, tough serve. And she made it tough when I was serving — so credit to her, well-played."
Navarro said the adjustment from hard courts to clay wasn’t as big as one might think.
“It doesn’t take that long to get used to, and I actually prefer clay,” Navarro said. “I always love coming back and playing on clay. And I spent the last couple days training on clay, so it wasn’t too bad.”
Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, ranked 123rd in the world, came away impressed with Navarro.
“She’s obviously really young, but for where she is for right now — she’s a great player,” she said. “She fights a lot, has a lot of energy on the court and runs well. I definitely think she has potential.”
Navarro will now return to hard courts as UVA gets set to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
“I think we’re on a really great track right now,” Navarro said. “We just got back from ACC’s, and I’m really excited to see what we can do and I’m excited to play with my team.”
Main-draw action continues on Wednesday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Matches are free and open to the public through Thursday, with tickets available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at BoarsHeadResort.com/streaming.
For the tournament schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or find it on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).