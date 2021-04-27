Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz tops UVa's Navarro at Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

Vamos!

Fans in attendance at the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open on Tuesday afternoon heard the Spanish word at least a half-dozen times from Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz.

It was just one of many ways the No. 2 seed — a native of Egypt who trains out of Spain — was trying to fire herself up in her first-round match against University of Virginia star Emma Navarro.

“One of my strengths is my mentality — I always try and play with passion and my heart,” Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz said. “That’s what makes me play better and enjoy it out there.”

Huge groundstrokes didn’t hurt her cause, either, as Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz pounded Navarro from the baseline en route to a 6-4, 6-1 win.

“My forehand is one of my biggest weapons, especially on clay,” Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz said. “I used it very well today.

“I managed to get out of the first set, and then I took that confidence and it just went very well from there.”

Navarro, the No. 2-ranked college player, was playing as a wild card. She said the match was definitely a good learning experience.