Shelton's big night powers Louisa past Orange

Patrick rallied his team, imploring them to continue to stick with Louisa’s winning formula.

“You’re playing a rival,” Patrick said. “You’re playing Orange County and they’ve been a rival for many, many years. You’re going to get their best shot and we were up to the challenge. We really just turned the ballgame around and played Louisa football, smashing it, single-wing, great defense, better special teams. That’s what I’m proud of.”

Not only was the message delivered, but the Lions executed it to perfection as they outscored the Hornets 29-0 in the second half.

Louisa scored on its opening possession as Wilson rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 23-20 lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Jordan Smith rumbled for 23 yards to set up a first and goal from the 2. The junior scored one play later to extend the lead to 30-22 with 11:38 left. Troy Fischer and Jeremiah Madison added one-yard touchdown runs in the final six minutes to seal the win.

Patrick couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“I learned that we have some resiliency,” Patrick said. “We had a couple of turnovers there in the first half, giving Orange great field position. I learned that this group of great young men that I have, they’ve bought into what we’re doing. They understand that we’re going to get everyone’s best shot every Friday, or whatever day we play, and that we’ve got to play all four quarters and give everything you have for your teammates. We did that in the second half."

