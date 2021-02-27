Shelton's big night powers Louisa past Orange

For the past several years, Kalup Shelton has been a complementary piece in the Louisa County football team's running game.
The senior running back showed Saturday that he’s ready to take the mantle of featured back after leading the Lions to a 44-20 come-from-behind victory over rival Orange County at Charlottesville High School.
Shelton rushed for a career-high 204 yards and scored three touchdowns as Louisa County (2-0) erased a 20-15 halftime deficit to extend its Jefferson District winning streak to 21 straight games.
“Game 1, it was pretty smooth, but in Game 2 we were down in the first half, but at halftime we calmed down, got ourselves together and showed out and that’s what we did,” Shelton said. “The defense put up a goose egg in the second half and [next week] we’re just going to have to play better than we did today.”
Orange County (0-1) came out and made some big plays on both sides of the ball to take the lead into halftime. Markelle Jackson capped a long scoring drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 6-0 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
Louisa answered as Shelton plowed his way in from three yards out on the second play of the second quarter. The extra point was good and the Lions led 7-6 with 11:30 left in the first half.
Hornets quarterback Paul Poirier responded with a five-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Chiles midway through the second quarter. Coach Jesse Lohr then reached into his bag of tricks as Douglas Brooks hit Poirier on the Hornets' version of the Philly Special on the 2-point conversion to give OCHS a 14-7 lead.
Shelton went back to work with a 25-yard run on the next Louisa County possession to kick-start another scoring drive. Quarterback Landon Wilson then found Chase Miller on a 9-yard touchdown strike, and the Lions added another 2-point conversion to regain the lead, 15-14, with 4:44 left in the first half.
The Hornets' defense forced their second turnover of the half when Douglas Newsome intercepted a Wilson pass and returned it 50 yards to the Louisa County 5. That set up Jackson’s second touchdown of the half, a five-yard burst, to give Orange County a 20-15 lead at the break.
Despite the halftime deficit, the Lions remained composed.
Shelton gathered some of his teammates during the 15-minute break and encouraged them to continue to fight, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by Louisa Coach Will Patrick.
“That’s when you know you’re doing things right, when the players start becoming the leaders, start becoming the pillars of the program, and he did that tonight at halftime,” Patrick said. “He came out and ran the ball so hard.”
Patrick rallied his team, imploring them to continue to stick with Louisa’s winning formula.
“You’re playing a rival,” Patrick said. “You’re playing Orange County and they’ve been a rival for many, many years. You’re going to get their best shot and we were up to the challenge. We really just turned the ballgame around and played Louisa football, smashing it, single-wing, great defense, better special teams. That’s what I’m proud of.”
Not only was the message delivered, but the Lions executed it to perfection as they outscored the Hornets 29-0 in the second half.
Louisa scored on its opening possession as Wilson rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 23-20 lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Jordan Smith rumbled for 23 yards to set up a first and goal from the 2. The junior scored one play later to extend the lead to 30-22 with 11:38 left. Troy Fischer and Jeremiah Madison added one-yard touchdown runs in the final six minutes to seal the win.
Patrick couldn’t be prouder of his team.
“I learned that we have some resiliency,” Patrick said. “We had a couple of turnovers there in the first half, giving Orange great field position. I learned that this group of great young men that I have, they’ve bought into what we’re doing. They understand that we’re going to get everyone’s best shot every Friday, or whatever day we play, and that we’ve got to play all four quarters and give everything you have for your teammates. We did that in the second half."