Shelton edges Eubanks for Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger title

“Good shot” was a phrase heard throughout Sunday’s championship of the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.

The words weren’t coming from the spectators, but from participants Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks.

Suffice it to say, a John McEnroe-Ilie Năstase match from the 1970s this was not.

The scene was apropos given that the event was renamed this year in honor of Fried, a Special Olympics legend from the Charlottesville area who has epitomized good sportsmanship for decades.

When the duel between Shelton and Eubanks had concluded, it was the sixth-seeded and 156th-ranked Shelton who emerged with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-5 victory in the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit tennis event.

After making it to three previous Challenger finals but never winning a title, Shelton — the former University of Florida star who won last spring’s NCAA singles title — said it felt great to win his first.

“It’s definitely been something that has been on my mind, and I was glad that in the big moments today I was able to keep my cool,” Shelton said. “My hands were shaking a little bit in that last service game, but I’m glad I got through it. It definitely feels like a big breakthrough for me.”

In the first set, the fourth-seeded and 135th-ranked Eubanks broke Shelton in the third game after a running cross-court passing shot that drew a large roar from the crowd. He then held serve, closing the game with an ace, to take a 3-1 lead.

But serving for the set at 5-4, the former Georgia Tech star’s serve suddenly began missing the mark; Shelton was able to capitalize with a string of overpowering groundstrokes to tie things up.

In the tiebreaker, Shelton jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead. Eubanks would pull to within 6-4 on a service winner, but Shelton closed out the set on the next point after a baseline rally ended in a forehand error by Eubanks.

In the third game of the second set, Eubanks took a ball out of the air from near the baseline and rifled a backhand passing shot down the line that left Shelton with his mouth wide open, drawing a smile from Eubanks.

“Good shot,” Shelton said.

The most entertaining action of the match came at 5-all. Shelton and Eubanks exchanged several winners. There was a between-the-legs shot by Eubanks and a shot by Shelton that nearly hit Eubanks in the head, leading to more smiles. The game ended with Shelton breaking Eubanks, then holding serve the next game to clinch the win.

In the post-match handshake at the net, the longtime friends shared a huge hug. Shelton and Eubanks, who became close when Shelton’s father, Bryan, was the women’s tennis coach at Georgia Tech, said playing each other took some getting used to.

“I think it’s really tough because in the moment I always want to see him do well. I was going nuts for him at this year’s U.S. Open when he had his great run,” Shelton said. “It’s definitely difficult. Once I walked onto the court today, I tried to put [the friendship] aside when we were playing the points and keep firing myself up. I didn’t want to get out of control, but wanted to be a fierce competitor, so that way, at the end of the day, we both knew that we had competed hard and given it our best … but I’m not going to lose a friendship over a tennis match.”

The comment led to thunderous applause from the crowd, which included Fried himself, as well as Special Olympics Virginia President David Thomason. During the award presentation, Paul Jubb of Great Britain — who had several displays of good sportsmanship in his semifinal loss to Shelton on Saturday — won the Stuart Chase Family Sportsmanship Award.

Eubanks said both he and Shelton were fortunate to have had parents who instilled good sportsmanship in them.

“You don’t have to be a bad person in order to be intense and in order to win,” said Eubanks, in a message directed toward the kids who were in attendance. “There’s a balance that you can have of showing respect for the opponent, but still being intense as you can possibly be.”