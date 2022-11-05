Shelton and Eubanks advance to Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger final

Just after coming back to defeat Great Britain’s Paul Jubb on Saturday night at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, Ben Shelton made a beeline toward the back corner of the court where Christopher Eubanks was standing. Shelton and Eubanks looked giddy — getting to play each other in a tournament final was a moment they had been talking about for some time.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the good friends will do just that in an all-American championship at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger.

The journey to the finals of the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit event hasn’t come easy for either player.

Eubanks faced match points in a lengthy quarterfinal match on Friday, then had to go two-plus hours again on Saturday before downing Emilio Nava, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Shelton, meanwhile, trailed 4-2 in the third set before he roared back to win, 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Sunday’s finals will be a battle of former college stars. Eubanks was an All-American and ACC Player of the Year at Georgia Tech, while Shelton won last year’s NCAA singles championship at the University of Florida.

The matchup will also be a battle of big servers; Eubanks and Shelton combined for 25 aces in their wins on Saturday.

In the doubles final on Saturday, Great Britain’s Julian Cash and Henry Patten beat American Alex Lawson and New Zealand’s Artem Sitak, 6-2, 6-4.

Tickets for Sunday’s singles final can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website or at the door for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.