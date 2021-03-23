Shane Simpson using Pro Day bench press to raise money for rare disease research

For every rep performed by former Virginia running back Shane Simpson on the bench press at the Cavaliers' Pro Day on Wednesday, he won’t just be helping his NFL Draft stock, he’ll be helping those battling rare diseases.

The Towson transfer turned Virginia tailback joined forces with Uplifting Athletes ahead of his Pro Day. He’s participating in the 2021 Reps for Rare Diseases campaign. Supporters can pledge a donation based on how many bench press reps Simpson records at Pro Day, and all proceeds will go to Uplifting Athletes, a charitable organization that raises money for rare disease research and awareness.

Simpson learned of the organization this offseason and felt it would be a good one to support on Pro Day.

“I wanted to do something that was bigger than myself and bigger than football,” Simpson said. “Trying to give back in some way.”

Founded in 2007, Uplifting Athletes was created by former Penn State football player Scott Shirley. As his father battled kidney cancer, he and the Penn State football community decided to hold a lifting competition that raised money for kidney cancer research.