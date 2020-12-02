Several Virginia men’s basketball players choose to kneel for national anthem

The first few games of this season represent the first time the Cavaliers have taken the court since the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others that have sparked protests against racial injustice across the country.

Shedrick also mentioned the “Star-Spangled Banner” having a “rough background to it” when discussing his decision to kneel. He encouraged people to look into the full lyrics of the song, which some historians and experts say has racist lines, rather than just the part played at sporting events.

Francis Scott Key, the author of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave-owning lawyer who at times during his life fought against the abolitionist movement. Other times, he offered his legal services to help African-Americans fighting for their freedom.

When digging into the history of the national anthem, as Shedrick suggests, it adds a more complicated legacy to the song played at UVa home sporting events.

While players like Shedrick kneeled Tuesday, others decided to stand. Huff was among the players who stood.