Several Central Virginia schools would change classifications in proposed VHSL realignment plan

High school sports practices kick off in full force this week for most fall teams, but there’s plenty of buzz around Central Virginia about what the future will hold for some local programs after the Virginia High School League unveiled its proposed realignment plan for the 2023-24 season.

The plan, which would be in effect from the 2023-24 season through the 2026-27 season, includes three area schools moving up a classification — Louisa County would move from Class 4 to Class 5, while Monticello and Charlottesville would both move from Class 3 to Class 4 — and one local school, Western Albemarle, dropping down from Class 4 to Class 3.

The proposed classification changes would not affect the current makeup of the Jefferson District.

Schools are grouped together based on student enrollment for grades 9th through 11th on a four-year cycle. In the middle of that cycle, the plan is reevaluated and changed based on the size of the student population at the school.

“The VHSL has a detailed process for alignment, which provides for fairness and equity for all schools around the state,” Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said. “It is still early in the process. The initial proposal is always adjusted as part of the VHSL’s alignment process before classifications and regions are finalized for the next cycle.”

Under the VHSL Alignment Committee’s recommended plan, Louisa County would move from Class 4 to Class 5. The Lions would play in Region 5C, which would also include Richmond-area schools Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage and Midlothian.

“The alignment looks fine, based off the projected numbers,” Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said. “Change is inevitable, and this is the next step in the process.”

Louisa County is no stranger to change. Last fall, the Lions were moved from Region 4B to Region 4D because of several Richmond-area schools moving down during the mid-cycle period.

Despite the constant movement, Stanley said the student-athletes and coaches at Louisa welcome the challenge. The Lions' girls basketball program won the VHSL Class 4 state championship two years ago and the football and track and field programs have been perennial postseason contenders for nearly a decade.

“I will say we’ve been through a lot of change since 2014,” Stanley said. “Our coaches and athletes are steadfast and pivot as needed. They worry about what’s most important and that is making sure that our student-athletes have the best opportunity to be successful, on and off the field. All that we can control is what we can control and that is how we go out each day and plan to get better while impacting kids and our community in a positive way.”

Stanley doesn’t see realignment as a challenge for his program, but rather an opportunity to compete with larger schools and see how Louisa stacks up against different programs.

“This is the first move in classification for us since I’ve been AD,” Stanley said. “I honestly want to see how we compare to other schools around us. It is awesome that we are in closer proximity with the newly projected region and that helps out a lot.”

Like Louisa County, Monticello and Charlottesville are projected to ascent to a higher classification.

The Mustangs have experienced plenty of success in Class 3, including capturing the state girls swimming and diving championship and boys indoor state track and field title in 2021 as well as a football state championship in 2007. The new plan would place Monticello and Charlottesville in Region 4D along with Jefferson District rival Orange County.

While Monticello and Charlottesville would move up from Class 3 to Class 4, Western Albemarle would move back down from Class 4 to Class 3 under the VHSL proposal.

In its first season in Class 4, Western Albemarle continued to be very successful as an athletic program, winning five state championships during the 2021-22 athletic year. The Warriors' state titles came in boys cross country, boys swimming and diving, boys soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis.

Western Albemarle also was presented the National Guard Athletic Cup by the VHSL, which recognizes year-round success to programs in each classification.

Under the VHSL realignment committee’s proposed plan, the Warriors would return to Region 3C, joining Fluvanna County as the local teams in the region.

“I’ve always viewed Region 3C to be very good and challenging region for both athletics and academic activities,” Western Albemarle athletic director Steve Heon said. “There may be some minor differences in comparison to Region 4D, but the challenge remains for all sports and activities.”

After an evaluation of enrollment numbers in the middle school, Heon believes that Western will likely remain in Class 3 for the next four-year cycle and beyond.

“Having been in Region 3C in the past, I believe our transition will be smooth,” Heon said. “Our coaches were aware we may move back into Region 3C, so they are accepting of and focused on the challenge. Constantly moving up and down does present some challenges. The biggest may be keeping a community informed of the changes and how those changes impact post season qualification and opponents. However, I don’t believe we will be in that situation. Looks like we will remain in Region 3C for the foreseeable future.”​